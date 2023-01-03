CryptoStar Corp. Renews Line of Credit

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) (OTCQB: CSTXF) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, is pleased to announce that it has renewed its line of credit (the "Line of Credit") with ACN 117 402 838 PTY LTD ("ACN") for a further 54-month term ending in June 2026. The Line of Credit is a revolving credit facility available to fund general corporate purposes with a maximum principal amount of approximately USD$1.77 million. The Line of Credit bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum, payable monthly in arrears, together with a minimum monthly repayment of principal amount outstanding of USD$32,776.73. As consideration for renewing the Line of Credit, the Company repaid USD$196,660.37 of the principal amount outstanding of approximately USD$1.97 million under the previous Line of Credit today.

The Line of Credit with ACN constitutes a "related party transaction" of CryptoStar, within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protections of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company determined that the renewal of its Line of Credit is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance of the exemptions set forth in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(f). The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to renewal of the Line of Credit as the terms and conditions of the Line of Credit were not agreed upon until shortly prior to the renewal.

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide.

