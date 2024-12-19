CryptoStar Corp. Announces Repayment of Shares and Cash by Consultant

TSXV: CSTR

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) (OTCQB: CSTXF) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, announces that in connection with the termination of a consulting arrangement (i) 20,312,500 common shares of CryptoStar, which were previously paid to the consultant by A.C.N. 117 402 838 Pty Ltd, CryptoStar's largest shareholder, will be returned to CryptoStar for cancellation, and (ii) an aggregate of $200,000 of cash has been returned to CryptoStar.

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide.

