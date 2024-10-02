CryptoStar Corp. Provides Update on Operations

TSXV: CSTR

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) (OTCQB: CSTXF) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, is pleased to provide an update on operations.

Self-Mining Operations

In September 2024 , the Company's ASIC miners located in Quebec, Canada were shut down, reducing its total Hashrate by 27.12 PH/s. This led to a monthly revenue decline of USD$36,630 but also generated cost savings of USD$58,603 per month on power and hosting fees. (Source: https://whattomine.com/ Mining metrics are calculated based on a BTC – USD exchange rate of 1 BTC = $61,452 updated at 2024-10-02 01:50:10 UTC ).

As at October 2, 2024 , the Company maintains a self-mining hashrate of 21.26 PH/s, from ASIC miners operating under the off-peak program in Utah, USA , contributing USD $28,711 in monthly revenue. (Source: https://whattomine.com/ Mining metrics are calculated based on a BTC – USD exchange rate of 1 BTC = $61,452 updated at 2024-10-02 01:50:10 UTC ).

, the Company maintains a self-mining hashrate of 21.26 PH/s, from miners operating under the off-peak program in , contributing USD in monthly revenue. (Source: https://whattomine.com/ Mining metrics are calculated based on a BTC – USD exchange rate of 1 BTC = updated at 2024-10-02 ). Older generation Bitcoin miners, GPU rigs and GPU cards located in Quebec, Canada are to be sold as expeditiously as possible depending upon prevailing market conditions.

Hosting Operations

As at October 2, 2024 , the Company has spare aggregate Equipment Hosting capacity of approximately 12 MW located at its award-winning data centre facilities in Utah, USA . The Company plans to execute new Equipment Hosting Agreements for the available mining capacity as expeditiously as possible.

Alberta Operations

The natural gas power generation site of 611890 Alberta Inc. DBA Avila Energy (the "Alberta Partner") remains shut down. Litigation against the Alberta Partner et al. is ongoing with respect to the non-compliance with terms of the power supply agreement for up to 30 MW and damages arising therefrom.

Future Growth

The Company plans to continue to further expand its self-mining inventory of mining hardware. Further orders for mining hardware may be placed using astute capital management strategies based upon prevailing market conditions.

The Company continues to consider and perform diligence on potential transactions and opportunities.

Financial Position

The Company is in a strong financial position and is well capitalized.

As at October 2, 2024 , the Company held 7.6 BTC and USD$1.98 million ( CAD$2.7 million ) in cash.

The Company has made payments and deposits for buildings, infrastructure equipment and security deposit payments of USD$2.4 million ( CAD$3.3 million ).

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include those relating to CryptoStar's intention to sell older generation mining hardware, expected revenue generating capabilities of its ASIC and GPU miners, plans to execute new Equipment Hosting Agreements for available mining capacity in Utah, USA, , the assumption that damages will arise from its litigation with the Alberta Partner, CryptoStar's plans to continue to expand its self-mining inventory of mining hardware, expand its data centre operations in North America, to partner with large cryptocurrency miners and CryptoStar's plans of becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, CryptoStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

