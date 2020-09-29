CryptoStar Corp. Appoints Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Mason M. Darabi has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Darabi is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), the Chief Innovation Officer at NDAX (National Digital Asset Exchange), a Venture Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, and a Venture Builder with Tandem Innovation Group and Red Thread Ventures.

Mr. Darabi replaces Jing Peng as Chief Financial Officer, whom the Company thanks for his services and wishes him the best in future endeavours.

In connection with Mr. Darabi's appointment as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, the Company has agreed to issue common shares to Tandem Innovation Group Inc. ("Tandem") in partial satisfaction of its monthly consulting fee. Pursuant to the agreement, Tandem will receive $5,000 per month in CryptoStar common shares to be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the volume weighted average price of CryptoStar's common shares as traded on the TSXV Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") calculated at the end of each month in which the services are provided, subject to a minimum of $0.05 per share. The shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold period commencing upon the date of issuance. This agreement is subject to the acceptance of the TSXV.

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners worldwide.

