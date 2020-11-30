Cryptostar Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TSXV: CSTR

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September, 2020. For the full condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, please visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All values in this news release are in United States Dollars unless otherwise specified.

"CryptoStar's prudent decision to restructure operations has continued to strengthen the Company. Our long term expansion plans into low cost energy regions in North America continued throughout the second quarter, solidifying CryptoStar's objective to become one of the lowest cost Bitcoin producers in North America." said David Jellins, Chief Executive Officer of CryptoStar.

"The Company has continued its transition from a self-mining, Bitcoin only, company to a one-stop shop for cryptocurrency mining customers and the inherent risks and exposure associated with self-mining Bitcoin only have been significantly reduced. Future growth will be driven through mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in addition to offering high quality GPU and ASIC miners, logistics and shipping and hosting solutions for customers worldwide at low power rate data centres in China, Canada and other data centres around the world through our soon to be launched Mining Hardware & Hosting Package ecommerce platform." added Mr. Jellins.

Q3 2020 Highlights

On July 8, 2020 , the Company announced that it had received subscriptions for a total of 5,000,000 units ("Units") of the Company to raise $250,000 at a price of $0.05 per Unit by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of a common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of CAD $0.075 per Common Share for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Offering.





, the Company announced the appointment of Messrs. and to the Company's Board of Directors. The Company also announced the resignation from the Board of , and . Concurrent with the appointments of Messrs. Lorenz and Madhavji, the Company granted each 600,000 incentive stock options. Each stock option will allow the holder thereof to purchase a common share of CryptoStar at a price of , with an expiry of ten years. On August 17, 2020 , the Company announced it had signed an agreement with a large Bitcoin mining customer based in China .

Highlights of the Agreement:

CryptoStar to provide 2.5 MW of mining capacity at its first Alberta site to the Customer and the Customer's clients within 60 days. The Customer and the Customer's clients will provide all of the latest generation Bitcoin miners under a mining profit share arrangement.

The project has been delayed by restrictions relating to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic (see COVID-19 note below). The Company anticipates that this will be the first of many projects in the future at our Alberta Location.

On September 10, 2020 , the Company announced that it had received subscriptions for a total of 5,000,000 units ("Units") of the Company to raise $250,000 at a price of $0.05 per Unit by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of CryptoStar (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of CryptoStar (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of CAD $0.075 per Common Share for a period of 18 months following the closing date of the Offering.





Highlights of the Agreement:

The Consultant will provide services in the role of Cryptostar Corp. Business Development Manager ( Asia ). The Consultant and the Consultant's team will source and acquire high quality GPUs and miner components from manufacturers and will supervise quality control, logistics and delivery of turnkey GPU miners to customers under a new brand. The Consultant and the Consultant's team will also source and acquire high quality ASIC miners from well-known manufacturers and other sources for resale and delivery to customers. It is anticipated that the Company will begin taking deposits for orders within 30 days with delivery to be scheduled within 90 days. The Consultant will be compensated under a profit share arrangement. The Consultant may elect to receive net profits either in cash or units of the Company subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Benefits of the Agreement:

The Company will accept deposits for both GPU and ASIC miners (in bulk orders only) for delivery worldwide. The Company's award-winning data centre facilities in Utah, USA will be used as a showcase for the new GPU miner business. The Company will be able to provide a one-stop shop for high quality GPU and ASIC miners, logistics and shipping and hosting solutions for customers worldwide at low power rate data centres in China , Canada and other data centres around the world. This partnership represents CryptoStar's entry into a multi-billion dollar industry. GPU miners are capable of mining cryptocurrencies like Ethereum's ether (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), ZCash (ZEC), Monero (XMR) and many others. The demand for both GPU and ASIC miners is extremely high in the current market and the Company anticipates being able to provide high-quality, attractively priced GPU and ASIC miners together with comprehensive solutions to customers.

On September 29, 2020 , the Company announced that Mr. Mason M. Darabi had been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Darabi replaces Jing Peng as Chief Financial Officer. In connection with Mr. Darabi's appointment as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, the Company agreed to issue common shares to Tandem Innovation Group Inc. ("Tandem") in partial satisfaction of its monthly consulting fee.





Selected Q3 Information



For the

Three

Months

Ended Sept

30, 2020 For the

Three

Months

Ended Sept

30, 2019 For the

Nine

Months

Ended Sept

30, 2020 For the

Nine

Months

Ended Sept

30, 2019 INCOME FROM MINING OF DIGITAL

CURRENCY







Income from mining of digital currency 25,113 3,209,122 412,254 8,518,695 Other Income 9,000 — 46,650 — Realized gain (loss) of digital currency (450) 150,535 (6,770) (11,699) Direct operating and maintenance costs (73,074) (2,339,066) (589,449) (6,721,326) Mining profit/loss (39,411) 1,020,591 (137,315) 1,785,670 Other Operating Expenses (142,888) (397,846) (760,169) (1,207,841) Gross profit/loss (182,299) 622,745 (897,484) 577,829 Depreciation — (1,266,009) (107,119) (3,749,073) Foreign exchange (gain) (1,939) (17) (798) (9,963) Amortization - intangible (72,487) — (154,016) — IFRS 16 Right-of-Use Interest/Depreciation (71,740) (137,117) (349,595) (414,239) Reversal (Impairment) of equipment and digital currency — (422,341) — 2,906,833 Gain (Loss) from disposal from miners (304,913) — (144,133) — Share based compensation (45,280) — (45,280) — Net income (loss) before income taxes (678,658) (1,202,739) (1,698,425) (688,613) Income taxes — — — — Net income (loss) and comprehensive income

(loss) (678,658) (1,202,739) (1,698,425) (688,613) Adjusted EBITDA (182,299) 622,745 (897,484) 577,829 (Loss) earnings per share, basic and diluted (0.003) (0.006) (0.008) (0.003) Weighted average shares, basic and diluted 210,156,016 208,752,800 210,156,016 208,752,800 Bitcoin mined* 2 474 50 990 Average Bitcoin price when exchanged (sold)

during the period 9,627 6,684 8,152 5,120

* The Company has continued its transition from a self-mining, Bitcoin only, company to a one-stop shop for cryptocurrency mining customers and the inherent risks and exposure associated with self-mining Bitcoin only have been significantly reduced. Future growth will be driven through mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in addition to offering high quality GPU and ASIC miners, logistics and shipping and hosting solutions for customers worldwide at low power rate data centres in China, Canada and other data centres around the world through our soon-to-be launched GPU and ASIC Mining Hardware & Hosting Package ecommerce platform.

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners and mining hardware & hosting packages worldwide.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release presents certain non-GAAP ("GAAP" refers to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures to assist readers in understanding the Company's performance. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures to supplement the analysis and evaluation of operating performance.

The following terms are used, which are not found in the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada Handbook and do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP.

"EBITDA" (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) represents net income or loss excluding net finance income or expense, income tax or recovery, depreciation, and amortization.

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, fair value loss or gain on remeasurement of digital assets, and costs associated with one-time transactions (such as listing fees).

"Mining profit/loss" represents gross profit (revenue less cost of revenue), excluding depreciation.

