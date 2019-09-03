CryptoStar Corp. Announces Results of AGM

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on August 29, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario.



Votes For Election of Directors David Jellins 100% Amelia Jones 100% Adam Kline 100% James Merkur 100% Brendan Cahill 100%

Appointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors. 100%

Holders of a total of 166,701,665 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, which constituted a quorum of shareholders, and represented 79.86% of the 208,752,800 issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote as of July 23, 2019, the record date for the AGM.

For more information on the matters approved by shareholders at the AGM, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular that is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has one of the world's largest cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A., Canada and Iceland. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to further expansion into low cost energy regions in North America and around the globe.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE CryptoStar Corp.

For further information: CryptoStar Corp., Attention: David Jellins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Email: david.jellins@cryptostar.com, W: www.cryptostar.com