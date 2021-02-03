Cryptostar Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

TSXV: CSTR

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar", or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, announces that it has granted an aggregate of 10,000,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan to directors of the Company with an exercise price of C$0.10 per stock option, exercisable for a period of ten years from the date of grant.

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost cryptocurrency producers in North America and a major supplier of GPU and ASIC miners and mining hardware & hosting packages worldwide.

