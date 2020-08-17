CryptoStar Corp. Announces First Project in Alberta Location

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with a large Bitcoin mining customer (the "Customer") based in China effective August 17, 2020.

Highlights of the Agreement

CryptoStar to provide 2.5 MW of mining capacity at its first Alberta site to the Customer and the Customer's clients within 60 days

The Customer and the Customer's clients will provide all of the latest generation Bitcoin miners under a mining profit share arrangement

David Jellins, President and Chief Executive Officer of CryptoStar states, "We are delighted that the Customer has chosen CryptoStar as its partner in this project. This is a huge milestone for CryptoStar and it is anticipated that this will be the first of many projects in the future at our Alberta Location."

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost Bitcoin producers in North America.

