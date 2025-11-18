GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The CRTC is taking another step forward to implement the modernized Broadcasting Act (the Act) by updating the definition of Canadian content for television and online streaming services.

The Act requires the CRTC to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework and ensure that online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content.

As part of this work, the CRTC held a broad public consultation to review the definition, which determines whether a television show or movie qualifies as Canadian. The CRTC awards points when Canadians occupy key creative roles, such as director and screenwriter, which helps ensure that stories are told from their own unique perspectives.

During the consultation, the CRTC received 480 detailed submissions and held a three-week public hearing where it heard from 78 groups, including creators, broadcasters, online streaming services, and individuals.

Based on the public record, the CRTC is updating the definition to reflect how content is created today. This definition recognizes a wider range of creators and helps support Canadian creative industries. The CRTC is also giving traditional broadcasters and online streaming services flexibility to invest in and promote Canadian content, while ensuring that Canadians maintain meaningful control and benefit from their work.

This decision follows a number of actions the CRTC has taken to implement the modernized Act. To find out more, check out the CRTC's regulatory plan.

Quote:

"By recognizing the contributions of a wider range of creators, we are supporting Canadians who help bring our stories to the screen. Our decision promotes Canadian talent, encourages new partnerships, and helps keep our creative industries strong for the future."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The CRTC is fulfilling the mandate given to it by Parliament to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework.

This is the first of two decisions stemming from this broad public consultation. The second will address spending on Canadian programs, including news, and will be published in the near future.

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

Contacts: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries: Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-2782, TTY: 1-877-909-2782