GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The CRTC is taking action to help bring high-speed Internet to 27 communities in Saskatchewan, including two Indigenous communities.

In 2019, the CRTC launched the Broadband Fund to help connect rural, remote, and Indigenous communities across Canada to high-speed Internet services. To date, the fund has improved high-speed Internet and cellphone services in over 320 communities -- including 135 Indigenous communities -- connecting essential institutions such as schools, health care facilities, and community centres.

Through its Broadband Fund, the CRTC is committing over $15 million to Saskatchewan Telecommunications and Access Communications Co-operative Limited to build approximately 455 kilometres of new transport fibre infrastructure. These projects will improve access to reliable and high-quality Internet services.

Many of the impacted communities provided letters of support emphasizing the benefits of these projects, including improved access to remote work and learning, and enhanced economic opportunities.

The projects announced today are the final projects to receive funding through the CRTC's most recent selection process. The next round of funding applications will open in 2026 to continue the CRTC's work to help connect Canadians to high-speed Internet and cellphone services.

"We are taking action to help ensure that Canadians have access to high-quality Internet services. The projects announced today will connect 27 communities in Saskatchewan, including two Indigenous communities. This will help increase access to remote work and learning, and enhance economic opportunities."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

To date, the CRTC's Broadband Fund has supported projects that will connect over 53,000 households, improve cellphone service along over 650 kilometres of major roads, and build nearly 6,000 kilometres of fibre to communities.

The CRTC is continuing to make improvements to the Broadband Fund as part of its review of the fund. In December 2024, the CRTC announced its first decision to improve the fund and help make it faster and easier to connect Canadians to high-speed Internet. The CRTC will issue more decisions as part of its review and launch the Indigenous stream of the Broadband Fund.

