GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The CRTC is taking another step forward to implement the modernized Broadcasting Act (the Act) by helping make programming more accessible for Canadians who are blind or partially sighted.

The Act requires the CRTC to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework and ensure persons with disabilities can access content without barriers.

Described video and audio description help Canadians understand what is happening on screen, but not all television and online platforms offer content with these features. Described video adds narration that explains important visual details, while audio description is often used in news and information shows to read aloud on-screen text and graphics.

As part of its work to implement the Act, the CRTC held a public consultation on how content could be more accessible on television and online. The CRTC heard a wide range of perspectives, including from Canadians, advocacy groups, online streaming services, and traditional broadcasters.

Based on the public record, the CRTC is introducing changes to better support Canadians who rely on described video and audio description. Canadians will be able to access new original scripted shows with described video, and news and information programs with audio description on television and online.

These changes will be phased in over the next two years, giving platforms time to adjust while helping ensure Canadians can access programming without barriers.

This decision follows a number of actions the CRTC has taken to implement the modernized Act and to help make the broadcasting system more accessible to all Canadians. To find out more, check out the CRTC's regulatory plan .

"Today's decision supports greater accessibility in Canada's broadcasting system. It helps ensure that persons who are blind or partially sighted can access the content they enjoy and the information they rely on, regardless of the platform."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

This decision is aligned with the government's policy direction that directs the CRTC to support the provision of programming that is accessible without barriers to persons with disabilities. It is the latest step in the CRTC's efforts to improve accessibility and advance the principles of the Accessible Canada Act .

that directs the CRTC to support the provision of programming that is accessible without barriers to persons with disabilities. It is the latest step in the CRTC's efforts to improve accessibility and advance the principles of the . A decision on the closed captioning of content will be published in the near future.

