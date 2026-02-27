GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is publishing its updated Strategic Plan: Connecting Canadians through technology and culture. The plan sets out what the CRTC is focusing on to deliver tangible results for Canadians.

The CRTC is continuing to prioritize areas that have the greatest impact:

Promoting competition and investment for Internet and cellphone services;

Modernizing Canada's broadcasting framework; and

Strengthening the CRTC to better serve Canadians.

Since first releasing its areas of focus, the CRTC has been making progress, including by:

Creating more choice for Internet and cellphone services, while supporting continued investment in reliable, high-quality networks;

Helping connect rural, remote and Indigenous communities to high-speed Internet and cellphone services;

Making it easier to shop for Internet and cellphone services and to switch providers;

Supporting a healthy broadcasting system in which Canadians can tell their stories;

Helping ensure access to timely local and national news on radio and television; and

Simplifying regulatory reporting, eliminating outdated requirements, and speeding up the publication of decisions.

The CRTC is committed to moving quickly, building on the momentum it has created, and staying focused on issues that matter to Canadians.

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

