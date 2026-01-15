GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is taking action to make it easier for Canadians to find information about Internet and cellphone services available in their area.

The CRTC and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) each play a role in helping ensure that Canadians have access to these essential services. As part of its regulatory role, the CRTC collects data from service providers about their networks, including where services are available. This data is shared with ISED, who uses it for their National Broadband Map.

To help Canadians find the services that best meet their needs and to address cellphone coverage gaps, the CRTC is taking two key steps.

First, in today's decision, the CRTC approved a request to provide Canadians with more detailed data on the service providers, technologies, and speeds available in their area. This will make it easier for Canadians to compare options and make informed decisions, and will support future investments to improve connectivity across Canada.

Second, the CRTC is launching a public consultation to improve how cellphone coverage data is collected and reported. This will help service providers, governments, public safety organizations, and Canadians better identify where coverage is strong and where improvements are needed. These improvements will also make it more efficient for service providers to submit data.

The CRTC is accepting comments until March 16, 2026. Interested persons can participate by:

filling out the online form;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Gatineau, Quebec K1A 0N2; or

sending a fax to 819-994-0218.

All comments will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decision.

Today's announcements follow a number of recent actions the CRTC has taken to help empower Canadians. To find out more, check out the CRTC's Consumer Protections Action Plan.

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The CRTC is responsible for implementing the Telecommunications Act and regulating telecommunications service providers. ISED is responsible for setting the telecommunications policy for Canada and managing the frequencies used by companies to offer cellphone services.

and regulating telecommunications service providers. ISED is responsible for setting the telecommunications policy for Canada and managing the frequencies used by companies to offer cellphone services. The National Broadband Map is published and maintained by ISED. It helps Canadians explore Internet services availability across the country.

Through its consultation, the CRTC is looking to establish a standardized approach to collecting and reporting on where cellphone services are available to better reflect the experiences of Canadians.

Associated links

Stay Connected

Follow us on X @CRTCeng

Like us on Facebook

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

Contacts: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403, General Inquiries, Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249-2782, TTY: 1-877-909-2782