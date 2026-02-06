GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The CRTC is taking another step forward to implement the modernized Broadcasting Act (the Act) by improving how official language minority communities (OLMCs) and the French-speaking majority in Quebec can participate in its proceedings.

The Act requires the CRTC to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework and to consult with OLMCs when its decisions may affect them. As part of this work, the CRTC held a public consultation to review how it engages with OLMCs and other communities about broadcasting matters. The CRTC heard a wide range of perspectives, including from organizations representing the interests of OLMCs, the French-speaking majority in Quebec and broadcasters.

Based on the public record, the CRTC is introducing new measures to better support participation by OLMCs and the French-speaking majority in Quebec, including by clearly identifying during its proceedings which issues may be of particular interest to them and giving OLMCs more time to submit their comments.

These measures build on broader efforts the CRTC has taken to encourage participation in its proceedings, including through the creation of an OLMC engagement team and an Indigenous Relations Team. They also follow a number of actions the CRTC has taken to implement the Act. To find out more, check out the CRTC's regulatory plan.

"Today's decision builds on the CRTC's ongoing efforts to make it easier to participate in our proceedings. The new measures will help ensure that the voices and perspectives of official language minority communities and the French-speaking majority in Quebec are reflected more fully in our broadcasting work."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

The CRTC is fulfilling the mandate given to it by Parliament to modernize Canada's broadcasting framework.

