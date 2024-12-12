CRTC sets mandatory bargaining framework under the Online News Act

OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is establishing the mandatory bargaining framework under the Online News Act (the Act) that will apply when major online platforms and eligible Canadian news organizations work toward an agreement.

The Act aims to ensure that online platforms that make Canadian news content available fairly compensate Canadian news organizations. It sets out timelines for mandatory bargaining, mediation, and if parties cannot reach an agreement, final offer arbitration. The CRTC is responsible for overseeing the bargaining process and ensuring that parties participate in good faith.

In March 2024, the CRTC launched a public consultation to begin implementing the Act and setting up the bargaining process. The CRTC received a number of comments, including from news organizations and an online platform.

Today's decision establishes the mandatory bargaining framework that will apply when major online platforms and eligible Canadian news organizations work toward an agreement. It also establishes how the CRTC will address complaints from eligible Canadian news organizations about unfair practices by online platforms. This will allow parties to negotiate fair commercial agreements for Canadian news content made available online in cases where no exemption has been granted to a digital news intermediary.

The CRTC is also clarifying the information it will gather from major online platforms and news organizations, such as the number and value of agreements. An independent auditor will use this data to assess the Act's impact on the Canadian media landscape and prepare an annual report.

The CRTC is working quickly to implement the Act. To find out more, check out the CRTC's regulatory plan.

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

On October 28, 2024 , the CRTC approved Google's application for an exemption from the Online News Act , paving the way for the distribution of $100 million annually to Canadian news organizations.

