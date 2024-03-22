OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is launching a public consultation to gather views on how to support Indigenous broadcasters and content creators, and to ensure Indigenous stories and voices are represented, easily found, and shared across all platforms.

This consultation is the second phase of a co-development process that will result in a modernized Indigenous broadcasting policy. The policy was introduced in 1990 and last amended over twenty years ago.

During the first phase of the co-development process, and in other recent proceedings, the CRTC heard that it needs to make its proceedings more accessible to, and improve engagement with, Indigenous peoples.

This is why the CRTC is also announcing today the creation of an Indigenous Relations Team. The team will support Indigenous participation in CRTC proceedings and will ensure the distinct nature and lived experiences of Indigenous peoples are considered across the CRTC's work.

The CRTC is accepting comments on the co-development until July 22, 2024. To facilitate engagement, interested parties can participate by:

filling out the online form;

sharing views on the CRTC Conversations platform;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0N2; or

K1A 0N2; or sending a fax to 819-994-0218.

Other ways to participate include consulting the summary notice of consultation or hosting a community-led engagement session and submitting comments using one of the ways outlined above.

All comments received will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decision. Everyone who is interested should participate in the consultation.

"Today marks a milestone as we launch our Indigenous Relations Team and move forward on the co-development of a modernized Indigenous broadcasting policy. These actions will help ensure that the voices and perspectives of Indigenous peoples are reflected in Canada's broadcasting system and are supported across the CRTC's work."

- Vicky Eatrides, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

The CRTC is an independent administrative tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public hearings on telecommunications and broadcasting matters, and makes decisions based on the public record.

More information on the CRTC's approach to the co-development of a modernized Indigenous broadcasting policy is available on our website.

During Phase 1, the CRTC held engagement sessions with Indigenous broadcasters and content creators. The current consultation was developed based on views shared in those sessions.

A summary of this consultation and information on the CRTC Conversations platform are available in Plains Cree (paskwâwinîmowin); South Baffin Inuktitut (Qikiqtaaluk nigiani); Ojibway (Anishinaabemowin); Denesuline (Dëne Sųłıné); Montagnais (Innu-Aimun); Mikmaq (Mi'kmawi'simk); and Michif.

Submissions can be made in Indigenous languages, English or French. For help submitting comments or hosting a community-led engagement session, please reach out to the Indigenous Broadcasting Policy Team.

