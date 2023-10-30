OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) protects consumers and businesses from the misuse of digital technology, including spam and other electronic threats and helps businesses stay competitive in a global, digital marketplace. Today, the CRTC's Chief Compliance and Enforcement Officer has published details regarding an investigation into a high-volume phishing campaign, and the issuing of a penalty of $40,000 to Sami Medouni, a resident of Quebec, for his role in the campaign.

The CRTC launched its investigation after being alerted by a phone company about a potential scam affecting their customers. The investigation found that between December 22, 2020 and January 14, 2021, Mr. Medouni used fraudulently obtained telephone numbers to send over 30,000 phishing text messages to Canadians.

The phishing text messages were sent to individuals without consent from fraudulently obtained phone numbers, and they mimicked well-known brands to obtain personal data including credit card numbers, banking credentials and other sensitive information.

Quote

"These phishing scams are not only a nuisance for Canadians, but they also put our personal and financial information at risk. The CRTC will continue to investigate possible violations that target Canadians. As Cyber Security Awareness Month draws to a close, it is a good opportunity to remind Canadians to remain vigilant and report suspicious and spam activities."

- Steven Harroun, Chief Compliance and Enforcement Officer, CRTC

Quick facts

The CRTC shares responsibility for enforcing CASL with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada and the Competition Bureau.

and the Competition Bureau. The CRTC works closely with the RCMP's National Cybercrime Coordination Centre to protect Canadians from online threats.

Canadians who received an unwanted message or who think they might have been scammed should report: unsolicited phone calls to the National Do Not Call List operator online or by calling 1-866-580-3625 spam or other electronic threat (malicious links or malware, installed software, etc.) to the Spam Reporting Centre a loss of money or personal information as a result of a call, email, or text messages to the Canadian Anti- Fraud Centre



