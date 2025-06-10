GATINEAU, QC, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will hold a public hearing, beginning on June 10, 2025, at the Conference Centre, Phase IV, 140 Promenade du Portage, Gatineau, Quebec.

This hearing will examine submissions and public views on how to make shopping for home Internet services easier for Canadians. It is part of the CRTC's broader effort to help Canadians make informed choices.

If you are interested in following the hearing and obtaining documents during the hearing, follow us @CRTCHearings and https://video.isilive.ca/crtc/2025/english.html.

Location: Phase IV, 140 Promenade du Portage, Gatineau, Quebec

Dates: June 10-13, 2025

Time: Starting at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Note: Government issued photo ID is required to access the Centre.

Reference Documents:

SOURCE Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

Contacts: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 819-997-9403; General Inquiries, Telephone: 819-997-0313, Toll free: 1-877-249- 2782, TTY: 1-877-909-2782