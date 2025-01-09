OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the CRTC is taking another step forward to implement the modernized Broadcasting Act (the Act) by launching a public consultation on market dynamics within Canada's broadcasting system.

Through this consultation, the CRTC will explore the dynamics between small, medium and large broadcasters, television service providers and online streaming services. The goal is to help ensure that Canada's broadcasting system is sustainable, fair and competitive.

The CRTC is welcoming comments until February 24, 2025. Interested persons can participate by:

filling out the online form;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0N2;

K1A 0N2; sending a fax to 819-994-0218.

As part of this consultation, the CRTC will hold a public hearing starting on May 12, 2025.

All comments will form part of the public record and will inform the CRTC's decision.

The launch of today's consultation follows a number of recent actions the CRTC has taken to implement the modernized Act. To find out more, check out the CRTC's regulatory plan.

Quick facts

The CRTC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that regulates the Canadian communications sector in the public interest. The CRTC holds public consultations on telecommunications and broadcasting matters and makes decisions based on the public record.

First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples and Indigenous organizations requiring assistance submitting comments, including oral interventions, can contact the CRTC's Indigenous Relations Team.

Associated links

