OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the federal environmental assessment for the proposed Crown Mountain Coking Coal Project, located in the Elk Valley, approximately 12 kilometres from the District of Sparwood, in southeastern British Columbia.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in upcoming steps of the environmental assessment. These steps include reviewing and providing comments on the Environmental Impact Statement or its summary, the draft Environmental Assessment Report, and the potential environmental assessment conditions.

Applications received by March 3, 2021, will be considered. Recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be posted later on the project's webpage on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website.

The Agency recognizes it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, adjust consultation activities and provide flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians and conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

To apply for funding, complete the Application form - Environmental assessments undertaken by the Agency available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected], or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

