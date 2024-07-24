Crowe Soberman LLP Recognized in Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2024 for Eighth Consecutive Year

TORONTO, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Crowe Soberman LLP is proud to announce its recognition for the eighth consecutive year by Chambers and Partners in their prestigious High Net Worth Guide 2024, Canadian Accountants and Tax Advisors category. This accolade distinguishes Crowe Soberman as one of the leading professional advisors for high-net-worth individuals and families on an international scale.

In addition, Crowe Soberman is delighted to celebrate Tax Partner Alexandra (Ali) Spinner for being honoured as a leader in the Canadian Accountants and Tax Advisors category for the fourth consecutive year. This individual recognition underscores her commitment to delivering exceptional service and expert advice tailored to the unique needs of high-net-worth clients.

The Chambers High Net Worth Guide sets the benchmark for excellence by identifying and ranking the world's best law firms, lawyers, and other professional advisors to the private wealth sector. The guide provides an objective view of leading advisors and highlights those who understand the complex requirements of high-net-worth individuals and families, ensuring they receive the highest level of service.

"This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to our clients and our expertise in addressing their sophisticated financial needs," said Adam Scherer, Crowe Soberman Managing Partner. "We are incredibly proud of Ali and our entire team for their relentless pursuit of excellence."

About Crowe Soberman LLP

Celebrating over 60 years in the Toronto community, our 39 partners and over 250 team members make Crowe Soberman one of the leading accounting & advisory firms in Canada. We are Chartered Professional Accountants, tax professionals and financial consultants to high-net-worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, and entrepreneurial companies. We focus on healthcare; construction & real estate; manufacturing & distribution; sports, entertainment & media; professionals; information technology and retail industries. Our services include Audit & Advisory, Business Diagnostics Solutions, Corporate Recovery & Turnaround, Due Diligence, Estates & Trusts, HR Consulting, Indirect Tax, International Tax, Management Services, Mergers & Acquisitions, Personal Insolvency, Sports & Entertainment, Succession Planning, Succession, Retirement, and Estate Planning for Family Businesses, Tax, and Valuations | Forensics | Litigation.

About Crowe Global

Crowe Global is ranked among the top 10 global accounting networks with more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world. Crowe Global member firms are committed to impeccable quality service, highly integrated service delivery processes and a common set of core values that guide decisions daily. Each firm is well-established as a leader in its national business community and is staffed by nationals, thereby providing a knowledge of local laws and customs which is important to clients undertaking new ventures or expanding into other countries. Crowe Global member firms are known for their personal service to privately- and publicly-held businesses in all sectors and have built an international reputation in the areas of audit, tax, and advisory services.

