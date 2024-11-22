Alan Wainer Named as Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Crowe Soberman Audit & Advisory Consultant, Alan Wainer, has been named as a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (CPA Ontario), granting him the prestigious FCPA designation. CPA Ontario awards Fellows based on their expertise, leadership in the accounting field, and meaningful contributions to the business sector and beyond.

Alan Wainer (CNW Group/Crowe Soberman LLP)

Crowe Soberman is proud to announce that Alan Wainer is the sixth member of the firm to receive the esteemed FCPA designation, joining Jordan Caplan, Ali Spinner, Jerry Cukier, Irving Rosen, and Hy Isenbaum. With over forty years at Crowe Soberman, Alan has leveraged his extensive public accounting experience to become a trusted advisor to his clients, helping them achieve their financial goals and objectives.

He has also demonstrated unwavering dedication to his colleagues as a former member of the firm's Management Committee and partner-in-charge of Education, and to his staff by acting as a mentor to many throughout his career. Alan strongly believes in the obligation to leave the firm in a better place than when you join. Through his passion, dedication and commitment to the firm, Alan has achieved this goal.

In 2003, Alan completed the Canadian Association of Family Enterprises (CAFÉ) Family Council Facilitator program, showcasing his commitment to professional development. "Crowe Soberman is delighted that Alan has received the FCPA designation," said Managing Partner, Adam Scherer. "His enduring contributions to the profession have had a lasting impact on his colleagues, clients, and community, and it is gratifying to see his hard work recognized."

Beyond his professional achievements, Alan is deeply committed to his service in his community. He serves on the boards of several organizations, including the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC), and volunteers at the Toronto Holocaust Museum as well as SickKids Hospital, where he is a Volunteer Reader.

Learn more about Alan here or connect with him at [email protected].

About Crowe Soberman LLP

Celebrating over 65 years in the Toronto community, our 39 partners and more than 230 team members make Crowe Soberman one of the leading accounting & advisory firms in Canada. We are Chartered Professional Accountants, tax professionals and financial consultants to high-net-worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, and entrepreneurial companies. We focus on the healthcare; construction & real estate; manufacturing & distribution; sports, entertainment & media; professionals; information technology and retail industries. Our services include Audit & Advisory, Business Diagnostics Solutions, Corporate Recovery & Turnaround, Due Diligence, Estates & Trusts, Indirect Tax, International Tax, Management Services, Mergers & Acquisitions, Sports & Entertainment, Succession Planning, SuRE Services for Family Business (Succession, Retirement, and Estate Planning), Tax and Valuations | Forensics | Litigation.

About Crowe Global

Crowe Global is ranked among the top 10 global accounting networks with more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world. Crowe Global member firms are committed to impeccable quality service, highly integrated service delivery processes and a common set of core values that guide decisions daily. Each firm is well-established as a leader in its national business community and is staffed by nationals, thereby providing a knowledge of local laws and customs which is important to clients undertaking new ventures or expanding into other countries. Crowe Global member firms are known for their personal service to privately- and publicly-held businesses in all sectors and have built an international reputation in the areas of audit, tax, and advisory services.

