Crowe Soberman LLP Recognized in Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2025 for Ninth Consecutive Year

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Crowe Soberman LLP is proud to be recognized for the ninth consecutive year by Chambers and Partners in their esteemed High Net Worth Guide 2025, under the Canadian Accountants and Tax Advisors category. This recognition affirms our continued excellence in serving high-net-worth individuals and families with trusted, strategic advice.

Alexandra (Ali) Spinner (CNW Group/Crowe Soberman LLP)

In addition, Crowe Soberman is delighted to celebrate Tax Partner Ali Spinner, who has been recognized as a leader in the Canadian Accountants and Tax Advisors category for the fifth consecutive year. This well-earned honour highlights Ali's unwavering dedication to providing insightful, expert guidance tailored to the distinct needs of high-net-worth individuals and families.

The Chambers High Net Worth Guide is widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence, recognizing and ranking top law firms, lawyers, and professional advisors serving the global private wealth sector. It offers an objective overview of industry leaders, spotlighting those with deep expertise in meeting the intricate needs of high-net-worth individuals and families, ensuring they receive the highest standard of service.

To learn more about how Crowe Soberman supports high-net-worth families through tailored planning, governance, and advisory solutions, visit our Family Office Services page.

About Crowe Soberman LLP

Celebrating over 60 years in the Toronto community, our 39 partners and over 250 team members make Crowe Soberman one of the leading accounting & advisory firms in Canada. We are Chartered Professional Accountants, tax professionals and financial consultants to high-net-worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, and entrepreneurial companies. We focus on healthcare; construction & real estate; manufacturing & distribution; sports, entertainment & media; professionals; information technology and retail industries. Our services include Audit & Advisory, Business Diagnostics Solutions, Corporate Recovery & Turnaround, Due Diligence, Estates & Trusts, HR Consulting, Indirect Tax, International Tax, Management Services, Mergers & Acquisitions, Personal Insolvency, Sports & Entertainment, Succession Planning, Succession, Retirement, and Estate Planning for Family Businesses, Tax, and Valuations | Forensics | Litigation.

About Crowe Global

Crowe Global is ranked among the top 10 global accounting networks with more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world. Crowe Global member firms are committed to impeccable quality service, highly integrated service delivery processes and a common set of core values that guide decisions daily. Each firm is well-established as a leader in its national business community and is staffed by nationals, thereby providing a knowledge of local laws and customs which is important to clients undertaking new ventures or expanding into other countries. Crowe Global member firms are known for their personal service to privately- and publicly-held businesses in all sectors and have built an international reputation in the areas of audit, tax, and advisory services.

