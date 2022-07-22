Crossing the border to participate in the visit of Pope Francis to Canada?

The CBSA gives tips for a smoother trip for travellers

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - His Holiness Pope Francis will visit Canada from July 24 to July 29, with activities planned in the Edmonton area, the Quebec City area and in Iqaluit. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) anticipates that this event will attract many travellers to Canada.

The CBSA reminds all those crossing the border, whether for the visit of Pope Francis or other reasons, of what to expect at the border during this period and throughout the busy summer months.

This summer, travellers are returning to a border that is managed differently, with evolving COVID-19 requirements, which can mean delays during peak periods. The CBSA is working with government and industry partners to mitigate long border wait times, but there are also things that travellers can do to make the process easier for themselves and other travellers.

Travellers can help reduce wait times at the border by coming prepared and by completing their mandatory ArriveCAN submission within 72 hours before arriving at the border.

Key tips for all travellers:

All persons, even returning Canadian residents, must report to the CBSA and declare all goods.





Ensure you are eligible to enter Canada Foreign nationals must meet the admissibility requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and provide appropriate travel and immigration documentation. Admissibility decisions on entry are made by a border services officer at the port of entry. Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and persons registered under the Indian Act can enter by right.





Foreign nationals must meet the admissibility requirements under the and provide appropriate travel and immigration documentation. Admissibility decisions on entry are made by a border services officer at the port of entry. Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and persons registered under the can enter by right. Understand the rules around COVID-19. There are still border measures in place for COVID-19. They vary depending on who is travelling—foreign nationals, returning residents or Canadian citizens. Answer a few questions to find out which requirements apply to you and if you can enter Canada .





There are still border measures in place for COVID-19. They vary depending on who is travelling—foreign nationals, returning residents or Canadian citizens. Answer a few questions to find out which requirements apply to you and if you can enter Canada.

Use ArriveCAN. Whether you are travelling by air, land or marine, all travellers, regardless of vaccination status, are required to submit their information in ArriveCAN (free as a mobile app or on website), up to 72 hours before entering Canada. ArriveCAN collects contact, health and travel information to protect the health and safety of travellers and expedite processing at the border. It is the fastest, easiest and most secure way for travellers to show they meet public health requirements.

Whether you are travelling by air, land or marine, all travellers, regardless of vaccination status, are to submit their information in ArriveCAN (free as a mobile app or on website), up to 72 hours before entering . ArriveCAN collects contact, health and travel information to protect the health and safety of travellers and expedite processing at the border. It is the fastest, easiest and most secure way for travellers to show they meet public health requirements. Travellers must ensure they have the most up-to-date version of the ArriveCAN app (consult the Google Play Store or the App Store for iPhone).



Travellers should print or take a screenshot of their ArriveCAN receipt and bring it with them when they travel.



Travellers without a smartphone or without mobile data can submit their information by signing in online through a computing device. If travellers are unable to enter their information themselves, they can have a friend or family member enter the information for them.

Use the latest technology. Upon arrival at selected major airports in Canada, travellers can use a primary inspection kiosk to verify their travel documents, confirm their identity and complete an on-screen declaration. Also, Advance Declaration is available for air travellers landing in Toronto (YYZ) or Vancouver (YVR) in ArriveCAN (app or Web version) and enables them to complete their customs and immigration declaration in advance of their arrival in Canada. This feature will be expanded to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport later this month and other airports in the future.





Upon arrival at selected major airports in , travellers can use a to verify their travel documents, confirm their identity and complete an on-screen declaration. Also, is available for air travellers landing in (YYZ) or (YVR) in ArriveCAN (app or Web version) and enables them to complete their customs and immigration declaration in of their arrival in . This feature will be expanded to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport later this month and other airports in the future. Have all your documents ready . Travellers should have the following ready to present to the border services officer: their ArriveCAN receipt; their passport or travel documents, proof of vaccination; and identification for all persons in the vehicle.





Cultural artifacts. In most cases, any personal cultural items a traveller wishes to bring into Canada are exempt from the requirement of having a permit under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). However, there are exceptions; travellers should consult Trade in protected species: permitting exemptions to confirm whether their specific items are exempt and to avoid seizure upon arrival.





Plan ahead and check border wait times. Travellers crossing the border by land are encouraged to plan to cross during non-peak hours, such as early morning. The Monday of holiday long weekends tend to be the busiest, with longer border wait times.





Know the contents of your vehicle. Travellers can consult the CBSA's website for information on firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.





Travellers can consult the CBSA's website for information on firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods. Children. When travelling with children, it is recommended that the accompanying adult have a consent letter authorizing them to travel with the child. Border services officers are always watching for missing children, and in the absence of the letter, officers may ask additional questions, to help them identify the relationship between the child and the accompanying adult.

For more information, visit the CBSA Web site or call us at 1-800-461-9999.

