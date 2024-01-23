CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced that Clinton Keay will be resigning as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective February 23, 2024. Clinton will be joining Empire Company Limited as Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance.

Kara Cameron, currently Vice President, Accounting and Financial Reporting, at Crombie will serve as Interim CFO while a search for a permanent CFO is conducted. Ms. Cameron is a chartered professional accountant with nearly 20 years of experience in progressively senior financial leadership roles, including five years in her current role at Crombie.

"Since joining Crombie in 2019, Clinton has made important contributions to the growth and success of the REIT, as reflected by our financial strength and best in class balance sheet," said Mark Holly, President and CEO. "On behalf of the entire Crombie team, I would like to thank Clinton for all of his contributions during his tenure with the REIT and wish him all the best."

"We are fortunate to have deep bench strength within our Finance function and are pleased that Kara will be stepping into the Interim CFO role to facilitate a seamless transition while we complete the process of selecting a permanent CFO," Holly said.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at September 30, 2023, our portfolio contains 294 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.7 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

