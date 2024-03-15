CROMBIE REIT ANNOUNCES MARCH 2024 MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

NEW GLASGOW, NS, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") (TSX: CRR.UN) today announced a distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from March 1, 2024, to and including March 31, 2024.

The distribution will be payable on April 15, 2024, to Unitholders of record as at March 31, 2024.

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties. As December 31, 2023, our portfolio contains 304 properties comprising approximately 19.2 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects.

