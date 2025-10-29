MONTRÉAL, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Croesus, a leader in wealth management technology, today announced the appointment of financial and technology industry executive Sanjay Kulkarni as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this new executive role, Kulkarni will be responsible for leading Croesus's global go-to-market strategy and spearheading the commercialization of its comprehensive offering. He will lead the commercial teams to drive the company's next phase of transformation, accelerate revenue generation, establish new partnerships, and expand its market share.

"Bringing a leader of Sanjay's caliber on board is a strategic move that reflects our commitment to accelerated growth and market leadership," said Vincent Fraser, President and CEO of Croesus. "Sanjay's extensive experience in the high-tech and financial services sectors and his proven ability to scale global revenues are precisely what Croesus needs to unlock its full market potential. His expertise will be pivotal in building go-to-market strategies and leading the charge as we enter a new chapter of growth."

"I am thrilled to join Croesus at such a decisive moment in its growth trajectory," said Sanjay Kulkarni. "Croesus has a powerful combination of cutting-edge technology, a loyal client base, and a talented team. I see a tremendous opportunity to build on this strong foundation, unify our commercial functions, and implement a go-to-market strategy that fully capitalizes on the great potential of the Canadian market. I look forward to working with the team to deliver exceptional value to our clients and drive transformative growth."

Based in Toronto, Kulkarni brings over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, and commercial leadership across the global software and financial services industries. Before joining Croesus, he served as CRO at Dye & Durham. His impressive career also includes roles as CMO and Head of Digital at TMX Group, VP and Global Business Unit Head at Nasdaq, VP of Product at ADP Canada, and Director of Financial Services at Resolve Corp. He began his career as a consultant at Deloitte, advising major financial services clients across North America and Europe. Kulkarni holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of Waterloo.

About Croesus

Croesus offers innovative, high-performance, and secure wealth management solutions, including portfolio management systems, portfolio rebalancing tools, AI-based video reporting, and application programming interfaces (APIs). These solutions empower wealth management professionals to enhance their productivity, strengthen client relationships, make informed decisions, and optimize the management of their assets under management. Croesus's mission is to provide a superior experience to its clients, users, partners, and employees and to positively impact the community. With more than 230 employees in its Toronto, Montréal, and Geneva offices, Croesus has won several industry awards for being a high-quality solution provider and an outstanding employer.

