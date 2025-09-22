MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Croesus, Canada's leading WealthTech provider, today announced the launch of Croesus Vidia , an innovative, AI-powered solution designed to transform client communication in the modern wealth management landscape.

In an industry where advisors spend countless hours preparing for client reviews with static reports that often go unread, Croesus Vidia offers a powerful solution. This innovative approach, developed in collaboration with its partner Storyline , automatically transforms complex market and portfolio data into short, personalized video summaries that are engaging and easy to understand. The impact on client comprehension is significant, since viewers are known to retain 95% of a message when they watch it in a video, compared to just 10% when reading it in text. With this modern approach, advisors can scale personalized touchpoints and significantly strengthen client relationships.

"Our goal is to provide financial institutions and wealth management firms offering advisory or direct brokerage services with the innovative tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world and to provide best-in-class services to their investor-clients," said Vincent Fraser, President and CEO of Croesus. "Croesus Vidia frees advisors from the time-consuming task of manual report preparation, allowing them to focus on what they do best: providing strategic advice and building strong, lasting client relationships."

Seamlessly integrated with the Croesus ecosystem, Croesus Vidia empowers firms to deliver a consistent, high-impact digital experience that meets the expectations of the new generation of investors. The solution is built to help firms scale their business by making their advisors more efficient and their communications more effective.

"Croesus Vidia is a game-changer for how value is communicated," said Vincent Lévesque, Vice-President, Head of Products at Croesus. "By delivering hyper-personalized video reports at scale, we are helping firms create a truly differentiated client experience. For the first time, firms can also access a powerful analytics dashboard to measure client engagement, turning communication into a data-driven strategy."

Designed for the rigorous demands of the Canadian financial industry, Croesus Vidia enables firms to customize branded, compliant video templates, ensuring all communications adhere to their specific policies and regulatory requirements.

About Croesus

Croesus provides innovative, high-performance, and secure wealth management solutions that include portfolio management systems, portfolio rebalancing tools, AI-based video-reporting, and application programming interfaces (APIs). These solutions empower wealth management professionals to improve their productivity, enhance their client relationships, make informed decisions, and maximize the management of their assets under management. Croesus's mission is to provide a superior experience to its clients, users, partners, and employees and to positively impact the community. With more than 230 employees in its Toronto, Montréal, and Geneva offices, Croesus has won several industry awards for being a high-quality solution provider and an outstanding employer.

