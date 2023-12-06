MONTRÉAL, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Croesus, the Canadian leader in wealth management technology has announced a strategic partnership with Mako Financial Technologies (Mako Fintech) that will improve the productivity of wealth management professionals in their day-to-day tasks. As part of this partnership, the two companies have agreed to integrate their respective wealth management solutions. Specifically, the first integration will see Croesus Advisor, Canada's most widely used portfolio management system, seamlessly integrated with Mako Fintech's leading-edge solution for the digital automation of critical KYC and document-related processes and workflows. The integration of these two industry award-winning products will facilitate and accelerate the onboarding and management of new and current investors for wealth management firms.

"The lack of integration between IT solutions for the various tasks that financial professionals carry out daily has always been cited as a source of frustration and delays by wealth managers," said Marc Riel, Vice-President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, North America at Croesus. "Thanks to this partnership, we're solving this ubiquitous problem efficiently and cost-effectively, and I'm convinced that our respective customers will greatly benefit," he added.

"By uniting the power of two industry leaders such as Mako Fintech and Croesus, we are creating integrated solutions that will make the day-to-day tasks of wealth management professionals considerably easier," said Raphaël Bouskila, President and Founder of Mako Fintech. "Being able to automate and digitize the onboarding process for customers, and maintain data consistency throughout the investor lifecycle, guarantees lower costs, faster onboarding, and better customer service. This is what this partnership is all about," he added.

About Croesus

Croesus provides innovative, high-performance, and secure wealth management solutions that include portfolio management platforms, portfolio rebalancing tools, and application programming interfaces. Our solutions empower wealth management professionals to improve their productivity, make informed decisions, maximize the performance of their assets under management, and enhance client relationships. Croesus's mission is to provide a superior experience to its clients, users, partners, and employees and to have a positive impact on the community. With 200 employees in its Montréal and Toronto offices, Croesus has won several industry awards for being a high-quality product provider and an outstanding employer. https://www.croesus.com

About Mako Financial Technologies

Established in 2018, Mako Financial Technologies are pioneers in digital onboarding the financial sector. Mako expertly facilitates online client onboarding, renewal, and investment processes, enabling firms to easily adapt to the digital age. The core objective of Mako Fintech is to make the digital transformation of wealth management accessible to all. It achieves this by offering tailored cloud solutions that align with the distinct workflow processes of each firm. Mako Fintech's headquarters are situated in Montréal, Canada, where a team of seasoned professionals with deep expertise in finance and technology leads the company. For more information about Mako Financial Technologies, please visit https://makofintech.com/ .

