Creation of 1,228 Affordable Housing Units for More Vulnerable Clienteles

QUÉBEC, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Together, the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec are pleased to announce an agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) between the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).As part of this agreement, nearly $116 million in federal funding will support the rapid completion of 54 projects in Quebec, representing 1,201 units (see Annex). Also, the federal government's $7.1 million investment, through the RHI's Major Cities Stream, will help complete two projects pursued by the City of Québec, representing 27 housing units.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation; the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier; the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Québec; Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing; along with Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier, Minister of Public Security, Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region and Member of the National Assembly for Louis-Hébert, made the announcement today in the presence of the Mayor of the City of Québec, Régis Labeaume.

Let's remember that yesterday, the Government of Canada, in collaboration with the Government of Quebec, also announced a federal investment of $56.8 million for the City of Montréal to complete 12 housing projects, representing 263 housing units.

For its part, the Government of Quebec has committed to funding the rent supplement, for certain projects, which will allow eligible renters to spend only 25% of their income on housing. The total cost of this investment is estimated at $131.5 million over a 20-year period.

The COVID-19 crisis has shown us that the availability of affordable housing is essential to the health and well-being of vulnerable households. Indeed, many cities are facing the devastating impacts of increasing homelessness and housing needs. It is in this perspective that the housing projects funded will target the most vulnerable clienteles.

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This investment by our government and our collaboration with our partners, such as the City of Québec and the Government of Quebec, will go a long way toward helping vulnerable individuals and families who need it most by quickly providing 1,228 new units of affordable housing."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"The pandemic has been particularly hard on the most vulnerable and on people experiencing homelessness. Thanks to the co-operation between the governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Québec will receive $7.1 million and the province $115.9 million to rapidly create affordable housing. This federal investment is of great help to Quebecers who need it most."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier

"As is always the case in times of crisis, the socioeconomic impacts of the current pandemic are particularly significant for members of our society who were already more vulnerable. Together, we have the duty to help them, and that's why we are announcing today a federal investment of $7.1 million benefitting the City of Québec's Lower Town. This amount will be used in two projects to quickly fill housing needs for people with mental health issues and young adults who are homeless."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Québec

"Today's announcement is welcome news not only for the cities of Québec and Montréal, but also for our regions. I am proud of this agreement that is beneficial to the whole province. In all, 1,491 units will be inhabitable by the spring of 2022. The Government of Quebec has committed, for certain projects, to providing support to eligible renters for the next 20 years, thanks to the rent supplement program. This represents over $131.5 million. Housing is a priority for us, the delays of the past are still echoing, but our efforts since 2018 and collaboration efforts such as these allow us to rapidly build affordable housing for all Quebecers. In fact, since October 1, 2018, more than 5,000 affordable housing units are being or about to be occupied thanks to our government."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"I am pleased that the agreement signed between our two levels of government will allow to rapidly complete 62 new housing units in our national capital. Thanks to this investment, we will better serve our seniors, citizens with mental health or addiction issues and young adults with special housing needs. I applaud everyone's efforts to achieve this!"

Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier, Minister of Public Security, Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region and Member of the National Assembly for Louis-Hébert

"This past October, the City of Québec adopted the new Vision de l'habitation 2020-2030, which aims, in part, to create social and affordable housing. The $7,146,385 in funding provided by CMHC is an important driver in reaching this objective, as it will help create, in the next 12 months, 27 new units for vulnerable clienteles. I want to thank our federal, provincial and local partners who made possible the rapid completion of these units that will provide housing stability to low-income households."

Régis Labeaume, Mayor of the City of Québec

Highlights:

$179.8 million will be invested through the RHI to complete 68 projects across the province. This represents 1,491 new housing units that will be available as of April 1, 2022 .

will be invested through the RHI to complete 68 projects across the province. This represents 1,491 new housing units that will be available as of . Projects receiving investments under the RHI will target clients with special housing needs. These include:

Women and children who are victims of domestic or family violence



Seniors



Indigenous populations



People with mental health or addiction issues



People who are homeless or at risk of homelessness



People with disabilities, etc.

$1 billion will be invested through the RHI to create 3,000 new permanent affordable housing units across Canada to address urgent housing needs.

will be invested through the RHI to create 3,000 new permanent affordable housing units across to address urgent housing needs. The projects will be predominantly funded through the AccèsLogis Québec and AccèsLogis Montréal programs funded by the Government of Quebec .

Annex - Projects Supported Under the

Rapid Housing Initiative

Projects Stream - Québec

Projects Stream Project Name Administrative Region Municipality Number of Units RHI Contribution Maison Martin Bradley - Phase II Abitibi-Témiscamingue Rouyn-Noranda 25 $2,502,438 Les Habitations Tournesols au Soleil Abitibi-Témiscamingue Malartic 19 $1,701,484 Résidences populaires Québec - Pointe-de-Sainte-Foy - Phase II Capitale-Nationale Québec 35 $2,708,439 Gîte St-Isidore – Phase II Chaudière-Appalaches Saint-Isidore 21 $2,158,253 La Résidence du Verger inc. Chaudière-Appalaches Saint-Elzéar 25 $3,919,265 Les Habitations Au Fil du Fleuve – Phase II Chaudière-Appalaches L'Islet 12 $1,005,456 Maison Arc-en-ciel – Phase II Chaudière-Appalaches Montmagny 18 $1,492,751 La Rive II Chaudière-Appalaches Thetford Mines 16 $1,383,073 Projet pour familles autochtones étudiant à Sept-Îles Côte-Nord Sept-Îles 32 $5,396,616 L'Oasis des lacs, Coopérative de solidarité Estrie Saint-Denis-de-Brompton 20 $2,026,041 Moulin des Cèdres – Phase II Estrie Weedon 26 $2,455,395 Logements Handi-Cité Estrie Sherbrooke 23 $2,093,320 Lavigerie II - 2017 Estrie Sherbrooke 12 $768,288 Les Habitations Port-Daniel-Gascons Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Port-Daniel–Gascons 24 $3,906,224 Habitations des Aînés de Chandler Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Chandler 30 $2,275,082 AID'ELLE 2e étape Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Gaspé 4 $694,564 Projet Petit-Cap Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Gaspé 12 $2,277,057 Maison des Aînés de Grande-Vallée Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Grande-Vallée 10 $884,190 Le Havre Paulois Lanaudière Saint-Paul 20 $2,119,864 Le Pas de Deux Lanaudière Terrebonne 10 $818,775 Coopérative de solidarité du train de la vie Laurentides Deux-Montagnes 47 $2,450,750 Avenir de femmes Laval Laval 23 $2,459,396 Bouclier d'Athéna - Maison transitoire 2e étape Laval Laval 17 $1,679,552 La Maison du Pas Sage Laval Laval 13 $887,050 Maison Le FAR (Famille Accueil Référence) Mauricie Trois-Rivières 21 $3,931,977 ACL Saint-Philippe Mauricie Trois-Rivières 36 $3,070,516 Place CARPE DIEM Mauricie Trois-Rivières 24 $2,364,799 Élan des jeunes Montérégie Châteauguay 6 $423,667 Défi-Logis Montérégie Salaberry-de-Valleyfield 8 $1,238,916 Habitations Maska Montérégie Saint-Hyacinthe 21 $1,500,000 L'Héberge du Grand Héron Montérégie Sorel-Tracy 14 $840,000 Les Chrysalides Montérégie Longueuil 7 $695,700 Centre NAHA- Maison Lacordaire Montréal Montréal 27 $2,069,250 Loge Accès - Phase VI - Maison de chambres Montréal Montréal 15 $901,200 Habitations Sainte-Anne Montréal Montréal 38 $5,225,121 Maison du Sac-à-Dos Montréal Montréal 37 $2,006,850 Maison Saint-Dominique / Maison Shelley Montréal Montréal 40 $4,689,585 2520 Bates Montréal Montréal 31 $1,900,550 Vilavi – L'espérance Montréal Montréal 18 $969,300 La Maison Benoit Labre Montréal Montréal 36 $4,770,778 Soleil d'Aoura (Collectif femmes immigrantes du Québec) Montréal Montréal 25 $3,741,155 Jean Brien (Réseau de l'Académie – Phase VIII) Montréal Montréal 20 $2,302,088 Vilavi - Montcalm Montréal Montréal 12 $646,200 Maison Iberville Montréal Montréal 10 $1,262,242 Bienvenue II Montréal Montréal 13 $1,414,901 Ricochet (Hébergement/Homes) Montréal Montréal 14 $1,537,868 Coopérative de Solidarité du Vieux Clocher Outaouais Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau 9 $1,056,328 Le toit d'ERICA Outaouais Gatineau 20 $2,110,336 Plateau Outaouais Gatineau 73 $4,708,800 Corporation d'Habitation de Chelsea Outaouais Chelsea 12 $1,011,228 Saint-Antoine de Mon Chez Nous Outaouais Gatineau 14 $1,500,000 St-Étienne Outaouais Gatineau 15 $1,632,239 Maison d'Accueil pour sans-abris de Chicoutimi Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Ville de Saguenay 43 $1,200,000 Centre de santé l'ÉQUILIBRE du Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Ville de Saguenay 48 $5,160,000 Total 1201 $115,944,917 Source : Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing January 22, 2021 * This list may be subject to change according to the criteria set out in the Agreement.

