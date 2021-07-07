VAUGHAN, ON, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. With investments made by the Government of Canada, residents of Thornhill with physical and developmental disabilities will have access to more housing options in their community.

Today, the Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, announced a more than $17.9 million investment to the Lou Fruitman Reena Residence, to help build new homes for over 130 adults and seniors of diverse needs, including those with developmental disabilities, mental health challenges and physical disabilities.

The six-storey building was developed by Reena, a non-profit organization serving individuals with developmental disabilities since 1973.

This funding is being delivered through CMHC's National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), which supports new and revitalization construction of mixed-income, mixed-tenure, and mixed-use affordable housing. The NHCF is a key pillar of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Quotes

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our investment of over $17 million in the Lou Fruitman Reena Residence in Thornhill has helped build new homes for those who need them most, including those living with disabilities. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Everyone, including those living with disabilities, deserve an affordable place to call home. The housing investment we have announced today will assist those living with disabilities in Thornhill, a priority group under our government's National Housing Strategy. Our government is proud to step up for those who need a helping hand to live independently, and increase their financial security." – The Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors

"The National Housing Strategy gave a voice to those with developmental disabilities by ensuring that at least 2,400 units with supports would be made available to this most vulnerable population. Reena has been pleased to work with the Government of Canada, through CMHC and the Co-Investment Fund to ensure that their unique housing needs are taken care of." – Bryan Keshen, CEO, Reena

Quick Facts

Lou Fruitman Reena Residence, located at 919 Clark Avenue West, will provide housing for 136 people in units ranging from bachelor to 4-bedroom

The first residents will be moving in July 2021 .

. The Lou Fruitman Reena Residence will also include 18 units that are designed with the needs of individuals with complex health needs in mind, including units with built-in ceiling tracks, specialized kitchens, washrooms, door openers and more.

The lower level and part of the ground floor will be occupied by offices, service spaces, common areas and amenity space.

Tenants will have access to 24-hour-a-day supports and be a part of the broader Vaughan community. They will be enjoying recreation, employment, community life and spiritual engagement of their choosing.

Reena manages over 30 affordable properties across Ontario serving more than 1,000 people with developmental disabilities.

The Lou Fruitman Reena Residence will help address the wait times for affordable housing for people with diverse needs.

The National Housing Strategy has a goal to create 2,400 new affordable homes for persons with disabilities, with the help of groups like Reena.

With a budget of $13.2 billion, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 proposes to provide an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and a reallocation of $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF is proposed to be advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units, and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. Advancing these funds will help the Government to address gender-based violence.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72 billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

