Creating good-paying jobs and growing the economy alongside ASEAN partners

VIENTIANE, Laos, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is investing in progress, prosperity, and fairness for every generation. At home, we are attracting billions of dollars in manufacturing to our communities and putting Canadians at the forefront of opportunity. But in the global economy, shared challenges require shared solutions. That's where Canada's partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comes in.

For over half a century, ASEAN has worked with Dialogue Partners, like Canada, to make life better for people on both sides of the Pacific. Our relationship is built on shared priorities – from climate action to peace and security to good-paying jobs. Since 2015, Canada's trade with ASEAN has nearly doubled. Last year, ASEAN Member States represented Canada's fourth largest merchandise trading partner, with increased partnerships in agriculture, agrifood, and digital trade. With Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, we are building on this partnership with closer ties and shared prosperity.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today concluded his participation at the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos. As the first Canadian Prime Minister to visit Laos, the Prime Minister strengthened ties with ASEAN partners and expanded Canada's footprint in one of the world's fastest growing economic regions.

In Vientiane, Prime Minister Trudeau announced that Canada will be upgrading its offices in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and Vientiane, Laos, to embassies with resident ambassadors, meaning that Canada will be represented by full embassies in all 10 ASEAN Member States. He also noted the upcoming Team Canada Trade Mission to Indonesia and the Philippines later this year and announced new missions to Thailand and Cambodia in 2025. Building on our Indo-Pacific Strategy, these efforts will help forge even stronger ties between Canada and ASEAN, create good jobs for Canadians and peoples of ASEAN countries, and expand Canada's presence in the Indo-Pacific.

In a joint statement, Canada and ASEAN partners reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing dialogue on global challenges, advancing efforts on shared priorities, and building a people-centred ASEAN region that is connected, inclusive, and resilient. The Prime Minister emphasized that Canada will continue to be a partner in promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

In support of these efforts, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, highlighted an over $128 million package of measures to deepen ties with ASEAN.

The effects of climate change are being felt more than ever, and this is having a devastating impact on countries around the world, including ASEAN Member States. That's why the federal government is investing over $84 million in the region to fight climate change, support innovation, and protect the environment. Our investments aim to:

Advance clean growth and conservation initiatives, such as Laos' Monsoon Wind Power Project, the Lao Landscapes and Livelihoods Project, and the Mekong River Commission.

Monsoon Wind Power Project, the Lao Landscapes and Livelihoods Project, and the Mekong River Commission. Reduce greenhouse gas emissions in some of the world's highest-emitting developing countries.

Improve resilience to natural disasters through enhanced disaster preparation and management.

The challenges posed by transnational organized crime and international terrorism affect citizens of ASEAN Members States and Canadians alike. The federal government is investing $21.3 million in initiatives to:

Strengthen partnerships between Canadian and Indo-Pacific law enforcement agencies.

Crack down on human and drug trafficking, including synthetic drugs, smuggling, and money laundering.

Counter international terrorist threats, including terrorist financing and terrorist fighter travel, and address the impacts on children.

Help local governments prevent illegal logging and deforestation.

Address online cyber scams.

Bolster aviation and border security.

Stability in the Indo-Pacific is a key priority for Canada. We are bolstering peace and security efforts in the region, including by investing $11.9 million in various initiatives to:

Build up critical nuclear regulatory infrastructure.

Fight malicious cyber actors and strengthen cyber resilience.

Support demining and arms control efforts.

In support of the rights of women and children in ASEAN countries, Canada is investing over $9 million to:

Uphold women's labour rights and improve their participation in underrepresented sectors.

Help eliminate forced and child labour.

Increase access to prosthetic, orthotic, and rehabilitation services for women and girls with physical disabilities.

At the ASEAN Summit, the Prime Minister announced an additional $2 million for scholarships and educational exchanges with ASEAN countries, as well as Canada's intention to seek participation in the ASEAN Digital Track, which will help ensure that Canada has a seat at the table on regional matters ranging from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to democratic and online rights.

As work toward a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement continues, the Prime Minister noted progress on last year's ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership and emphasized his commitment to further strengthen Canada-ASEAN trade and investment.

The ASEAN region offers unparalleled economic opportunity for Canada. Together, the 10 ASEAN member states represent the fifth largest economy in the world and the third largest population in the world. With the measures announced today, Canadians and Canadian businesses can capitalize on the rapid industrialization and growth of this region. Greater Canadian investment in the region and greater investment from the region into Canada will mean more jobs, more innovation, and more growth. As we create good-paying jobs, fight climate change, and grow our economies, Canada and ASEAN stand united to make life better for people in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Prime Minister Trudeau thanked the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, for hosting a very productive ASEAN Summit. He reaffirmed Canada's commitment to further strengthening ties between our countries – and with all ASEAN partners. As Canada hosts the G7 Presidency in 2025, ASEAN will be a central part of our work ahead.

"Canada is a proud Indo-Pacific nation. During my visit to this year's ASEAN Summit, we increased our footprint in this dynamic region – securing trade, investment, and good-paying jobs. As we fight climate change, defend peace and security, and grow our economies, we are putting Canadians at the forefront of global opportunity."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

ASEAN is a regional intergovernmental organization comprising 10 member states. The objectives of ASEAN are to: o Speed up economic growth, social progress, and cultural development. o Promote regional peace and stability and respect for justice and the rule of law. o Increase collaboration across a range of economic, social, cultural, technical, scientific, and administrative spheres.

Together, ASEAN as a regional bloc represents Canada's fourth-largest trading partner, with over $38 .8 billion in bilateral trade in 2023.

fourth-largest trading partner, with over .8 billion in bilateral trade in 2023. Last year, Canada and ASEAN launched a strategic partnership to further advance collaboration in strategic areas of mutual interest, including peace and security and economic and socio-cultural co-operation.

and ASEAN launched a strategic partnership to further advance collaboration in strategic areas of mutual interest, including peace and security and economic and socio-cultural co-operation. Canada became an ASEAN dialogue partner in 1977 and is one of 11 partners with this designation.

became an ASEAN dialogue partner in 1977 and is one of 11 partners with this designation. ASEAN Dialogue Partners co-operate on political and security issues, regional integration, economic interests, inter-faith dialogue, transnational crime and counterterrorism, disaster risk reduction, and other areas. Other Dialogue Partners include: Australia , China , the European Union, India , Japan , New Zealand , the Republic of Korea, Russia , the United Kingdom , and the United States of America .

, , the European Union, , , , the Republic of Korea, , the , and . Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy advances and defends Canada's interests by supporting a more secure, prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable Indo-Pacific region while protecting Canada's national and economic security at home and abroad.

