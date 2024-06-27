Crawford Nickel Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting a federal impact assessment for the proposed Crawford Nickel Project, a new open-pit nickel-cobalt mine and on-site metal mill located 43 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario.

Funding provided by the Agency is now available for eligible individuals and groups to support their participation in upcoming steps of the impact assessment. These steps include reviewing and providing comments on the summary or the full version of the proponent's Impact Statement, and the Agency's draft Impact Assessment Report and potential conditions.

Applications received by July 29, 2024, will be considered.

For more information about the Participant Funding Program, including eligibility criteria and the application form, please visit the project home page on the Registry website, reference number 83857, and click on "Participant Funding." You can also contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884. Details about the project can also be found on the project home page.

As a next step, the Agency will announce the start of a public comment period on the summary of the proponent's Impact Statement at a later date.

For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected] or calling 343-549-3870. To learn more about the project and the impact assessment process, please contact [email protected]