– The Prime Minister of Canada drops by the werkroom, becoming the first world leader to appear on the Drag Race franchise –

– Anjulie, Gary Janetti, Hollywood Jade, Jeanne Beker, Joe Zee, Monét X Change, Priyanka, and Sarain Fox join the judges table –

– A series trailer for CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD also drops today –

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Oh Canada! Crave revealed today the lineup of extra special guests joining Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor at the judges table on the all-new Crave Original series, CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD. Along with the illustrious guest panel, Crave is proud to welcome The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, to the show. The Prime Minister's visit marks the first time a world leader has made an appearance on a Drag Race franchise.

Also revealed today is the much-anticipated, full-length series trailer, highlighting the special guests and sizzling runway looks featured on CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD. As previously announced, the series premieres Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET, on Crave.

Guest judges for the first-ever installation of CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD are:

With Canada as host nation, in every episode of CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD it's each queen for herself. Queens' talents are tested in maxi and mini challenges and lip-sync battles, where one queen wins the chance to eliminate a fellow competitor until a winner is crowned. Throughout this journey, the queens share their personal struggles and successes and showcase the importance of celebrating everyone's Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent.

As recently announced, the nine international drag queens set to compete on CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD are: Anita Wigl'it; Icesis Couture; Kendall Gender; Ra'Jah O'Hara; Rita Baga; Silky Nutmeg Ganache; Stephanie Prince; Vanity Milan; and Victoria Scone.

In addition, following multiple seasons as successful partners on CANADA'S DRAG RACE, Neutrogena and MADE l NOUS have come on board as inaugural brand partners on CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD. The brands are integrated seamlessly throughout the season, with innovative sponsorship solutions across SVOD, digital, and social platforms.

