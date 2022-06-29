– Carole Pope, Hollywood Jade, Jeremy Dutcher, JIMBO, Lesley Hampton, Mei Pang, Monika Schnarre, Sarah Nurse, Sarain Fox, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, join the judges table –

– Neutrogena, Shoppers Drug Mart, Trojan, and MADE l NOUS return as brand partners for Season 3 –

– CANADA'S DRAG RACE Season 3 premieres Thursday, July 14 on Crave –

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Reporting for judging duty! Leading up to the Season 3 premiere of CANADA'S DRAG RACE, Crave revealed today the lineup of extra special guests joining Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor at the judges table this season. The full-length Season 3 trailer was also released today, revealing special guests, serves, shade, and sizzling runway looks.

The award-winning Crave Original series returns for its nine-episode third season on Thursday, July 14 at 9 p.m. ET, and is available to Canadian audiences in English and French. Subsequent new episodes drop Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Season 3 is also set to launch on Thursday, July 14 on World of Wonder's SVOD platform WOW Presents Plus, in the U.S., and in more than 160 countries around the world.

Featuring special guests from the world of drag, music, film, sports, dance, and more, the full lineup of guest judges includes:

As well, CANADA'S DRAG RACE Season 2 winner Icesis Couture makes a special appearance.

