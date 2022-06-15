– A third round of 12 Canadian drag artists are set to vie for the title of Canada's Next Drag Superstar and a $100,000 grand prize –

– Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor return as resident judges –

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Welcome back to the mother-pucking runway! Repping Canada from coast-to-coast-to-coast, and featuring the first-ever competitors from Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador, Crave revealed today the 12 fierce, fabulous, and flawless queens aiming to snatch that crown on Season 3 of CANADA'S DRAG RACE.

The award-winning Crave Original series returns for its nine-episode third season on Thursday, July 14 at 9 p.m. ET, and is available to Canadian audiences in English and French. Subsequent new episodes drop Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Season 3 is also set to launch on Thursday, July 14 on World of Wonder's SVOD platform WOW Presents Plus, in the U.S. and in more than 160 countries around the world.

Returning to preside over the queens this season are: Queen of the North Brooke Lynn Hytes, who also hosts the Crave Original series 1 QUEEN 5 QUEERS; celebrity stylist and TV personality Brad Goreski; and ETALK senior correspondent Traci Melchor. Hytes, Goreski, and Melchor are joined by guest judges and special guests throughout the season.

Ready to show up and show out, each episode of CANADA'S DRAG RACE tests competitors' talents, and challenges them to master singing, dancing, acting, impersonation, design, and improvisation. Throughout the season, competitors are eliminated until one queen is left standing with the crown, sceptre, and title of Canada's Next Drag Superstar. Throughout this journey, the queens share their personal successes and struggles, and showcase the importance of celebrating everyone's charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. In addition to fan-favourites like Snatch Game, and Untucked, Season 3 is also set to bring audiences a few surprises while also celebrating the richness of Canada's drag scene and queer community.

Earlier this year, CANADA'S DRAG RACE took home six Canadian Screen Awards for its sophomore season, including Best Reality/Competition Program or Series for the second consecutive year, and Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition.

Canada, meet the Season 3 queens ready to carry on the legacy of previous CANADA'S DRAG RACE winners, Priyanka, and Icesis Couture:

