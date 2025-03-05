OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) Disability Advisory Committee (DAC) released its 2024 annual report today. The report provides a progress update on recommendations from previous annual reports and proposes 18 new recommendations on how the Agency can improve the way it administers and interprets tax measures for Canadians with disabilities.

Based on recommendations from previous DAC reports, the CRA continues to make progress on priorities to improve service for persons with disabilities. The progress highlighted in the 2024 report includes:

Working with Statistics Canada to analyze data from the 2021 Census Data, T1 tax data, and Index of Remoteness to better understand the needs of Indigenous communities

Improving Disability Tax Credit (DTC) statistics and developing a publicly accessible data dashboard

Updating the DTC letter templates to improve clarity and enabling the digital transmission of letters and documents through My Account.

The 18 recommendations from the fifth annual report are organized into the following categories:

Awareness

Eligibility

Procedures for applying

Objections and appeals

After receiving the DTC

Definition and approach to disability

Accessibility

Data strategy

The CRA looks forward to undertaking a more in-depth review of these recommendations to determine the appropriate plan of action to further improve the administration of the DTC and services for persons with disabilities.

Quotes

"I sincerely thank the members of the Disability Advisory Committee for their commitment and effort in developing these recommendations. The Canada Revenue Agency is committed to continually assessing and improving its services to meet the needs of persons with disabilities. The Disability Advisory Committee contribution will help us provide more inclusive and responsive services."

- The Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Minister of National Revenue

Quick facts

The DAC advises the Minister of National Revenue and the CRA on how the Agency can improve the way it administers and interprets tax measures for Canadians with disabilities.

The fifth annual report was written by DAC members.

The committee is made up of 12 members, including a private sector co-chair and a vice-chair, appointed for a maximum term of four years. A CRA co-chair also serves as a member of the committee.

