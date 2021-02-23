CPRS supports the International Declaration of Communication Professionals and Researchers for a Better World

In view of the death, human suffering and economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Declaration urges all communication professionals and researchers to make a solemn commitment "to work jointly and put our full energy into bringing people together, to make a healthier world possible towards a harmonious shift to a viable, better future."

The commitment of professionals and researchers aims in particular:

To support open, transparent and honest communication free from fear and hatred;

To foster a global, participatory, inclusive conversation...

To share knowledge and know-how

To promote responsible communication, based on ethics, equity, authenticity and transparency

The Declaration is the initiative of an international group of 13 communication professionals and researchers, including three from Canada. The text was quickly approved by ORBICOM, the international network of UNESCO Chairs in Communication. It is available in French, English, German, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian.

Endorsements

Posted on January 19, the declaration had been supported by more than 55 groups and associations as of February 10, 2021. The organizations that supported it include IPRA, the Chartered Institute of Public Relations of the United Kingdom, the International PR Network (IPRN bringing together some fifty independent agencies from various countries) and the International Association for Media and Communications Studies (IAMCR).

"We strongly affirm that everyone deserves the same protection, regardless of origin, group, wealth, gender or race," the statement said.

The declaration and the list of endorsing organizations can be found here.

