CPRS Grants Accreditation Status to Twenty-seven Members

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) has granted accredited status to twenty-seven (27) of its members after they successfully completed the Society's 2021 accreditation program.

CPRS congratulates the following members for earning their APR (accredited in public relations) this year:

Scott Anderson, MCM, APR Perth, Ontario Carrie Beatty, APR Milton Ontario April Bent, MPR, APR Edmonton, Alberta Rina Blacklaws, APR Calgary, Alberta Cynthia Breen, MCM, APR Baden, Ontario Jenn Coleman-Ford, APR Halifax, Nova Scotia Amra Durakovic, APR Stoney Creek, Ontario Melissa Giroux, APR Sylvan Lake, Alberta Sean Guedes, APR Hamilton, Ontario Candace Hernandez, APR Richmond, British Columbia Nadine James, MBA, APR Ottawa, Ontario Alyssa Lai, APR Guelph, Ontario Solomiya Lyaskovska, APR Calgary, Alberta Heather Massel, APR Sherwood Park, Alberta Charles McDougall, MA, APR Winnipeg, Manitoba Courtney McGillion, MCM, APR Burnaby, British Columbia Jennifer Pawluk, APR Winnipeg, Manitoba Andrée-Anne Pelletier, PRP, APR Montreal, Quebec Carolyn Rohaly, MUP, APR Vancouver, British Columbia Herb Shields, APR Hamilton, Ontario Alison Springate, APR Guelph, Ontario Gail Strachan, MCM, APR Toronto, Ontario Erin Toews, APR Summerland, British Columbia Marie Verdun, APR Hamilton, Ontario Tamara Vineberg, APR Edmonton, Alberta Darrell Winwood, APR Edmonton, Alberta Dan Zaid, APR North Vancouver, British Columbia

"I congratulate all of the APR candidates who have successfully completed our rigorous yearlong examination process," said Alex Sévigny, PhD, APR, Chief Examiner, CPRS National Council on Accreditation. "To earn the highly valued APR designation, they had to display their professional excellence, as well as their ethical knowledge and experience, all while applying the communications body of knowledge. I am pleased to welcome them into our Accredited community of ethical, strategic communicators. "

First granted in 1969 as a measurement of competence and personal achievement in the field of public relations, the APR designation is now an internationally recognized symbol of the highest global standard of excellence in the industry. To achieve accredited status, candidates undergo rigorous evaluation of the skills, experience, and strategic thinking necessary to practice public relations at the highest level. They must also demonstrate thorough understanding of the ethical practice of public relations and adhere to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards.

This year's APR cohort will be honoured by their peers on the first day of the CPRS 'At the Heart' National Conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba, June 5-7, 2022.

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Canadian Public Relations Society - National.

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society

For further information: Sara Rafuse, Executive Director, CPRS at (416) 662-1364 or [email protected] or Jeffrey Newland, Communications Manager at [email protected]