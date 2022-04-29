CPRS Grants Accreditation Status to Twenty-seven Members

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) has granted accredited status to twenty-seven (27) of its members after they successfully completed the Society's 2021 accreditation program.

CPRS congratulates the following members for earning their APR (accredited in public relations) this year: 

Scott Anderson, MCM, APR

Perth, Ontario

Carrie Beatty, APR

Milton Ontario

April Bent, MPR, APR

Edmonton, Alberta

Rina Blacklaws, APR

Calgary, Alberta

Cynthia Breen, MCM, APR

Baden, Ontario

Jenn Coleman-Ford, APR

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Amra Durakovic, APR

Stoney Creek, Ontario

Melissa Giroux, APR

Sylvan Lake, Alberta

Sean Guedes, APR

Hamilton, Ontario

Candace Hernandez, APR

Richmond, British Columbia

Nadine James, MBA, APR

Ottawa, Ontario

Alyssa Lai, APR

Guelph, Ontario

Solomiya Lyaskovska, APR

Calgary, Alberta

Heather Massel, APR 

Sherwood Park, Alberta

Charles McDougall, MA, APR

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Courtney McGillion, MCM, APR

Burnaby, British Columbia

Jennifer Pawluk, APR

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Andrée-Anne Pelletier, PRP, APR

Montreal, Quebec

Carolyn Rohaly, MUP, APR

Vancouver, British Columbia

Herb Shields, APR

Hamilton, Ontario

Alison Springate, APR

Guelph, Ontario

Gail Strachan, MCM, APR

Toronto, Ontario

Erin Toews, APR

Summerland, British Columbia

Marie Verdun, APR

Hamilton, Ontario

Tamara Vineberg, APR

Edmonton, Alberta

Darrell Winwood, APR

Edmonton, Alberta

Dan Zaid, APR

North Vancouver, British Columbia

"I congratulate all of the APR candidates who have successfully completed our rigorous yearlong examination process," said Alex Sévigny, PhD, APR, Chief Examiner, CPRS National Council on Accreditation. "To earn the highly valued APR designation, they had to display their professional excellence, as well as their ethical knowledge and experience, all while applying the communications body of knowledge. I am pleased to welcome them into our Accredited community of ethical, strategic communicators. "

First granted in 1969 as a measurement of competence and personal achievement in the field of public relations, the APR designation is now an internationally recognized symbol of the highest global standard of excellence in the industry. To achieve accredited status, candidates undergo rigorous evaluation of the skills, experience, and strategic thinking necessary to practice public relations at the highest level. They must also demonstrate thorough understanding of the ethical practice of public relations and adhere to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards.

This year's APR cohort will be honoured by their peers on the first day of the CPRS 'At the Heart' National Conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba, June 5-7, 2022.

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

