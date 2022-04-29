CPRS Grants Accreditation Status to Twenty-seven Members
Apr 29, 2022, 17:24 ET
TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) has granted accredited status to twenty-seven (27) of its members after they successfully completed the Society's 2021 accreditation program.
CPRS congratulates the following members for earning their APR (accredited in public relations) this year:
|
Scott Anderson, MCM, APR
Perth, Ontario
|
Carrie Beatty, APR
Milton Ontario
|
April Bent, MPR, APR
Edmonton, Alberta
|
Rina Blacklaws, APR
Calgary, Alberta
|
Cynthia Breen, MCM, APR
Baden, Ontario
|
Jenn Coleman-Ford, APR
Halifax, Nova Scotia
|
Amra Durakovic, APR
Stoney Creek, Ontario
|
Melissa Giroux, APR
Sylvan Lake, Alberta
|
Sean Guedes, APR
Hamilton, Ontario
|
Candace Hernandez, APR
Richmond, British Columbia
|
Nadine James, MBA, APR
Ottawa, Ontario
|
Alyssa Lai, APR
Guelph, Ontario
|
Solomiya Lyaskovska, APR
Calgary, Alberta
|
Heather Massel, APR
Sherwood Park, Alberta
|
Charles McDougall, MA, APR
Winnipeg, Manitoba
|
Courtney McGillion, MCM, APR
Burnaby, British Columbia
|
Jennifer Pawluk, APR
Winnipeg, Manitoba
|
Andrée-Anne Pelletier, PRP, APR
Montreal, Quebec
|
Carolyn Rohaly, MUP, APR
Vancouver, British Columbia
|
Herb Shields, APR
Hamilton, Ontario
|
Alison Springate, APR
Guelph, Ontario
|
Gail Strachan, MCM, APR
Toronto, Ontario
|
Erin Toews, APR
Summerland, British Columbia
|
Marie Verdun, APR
Hamilton, Ontario
|
Tamara Vineberg, APR
Edmonton, Alberta
|
Darrell Winwood, APR
Edmonton, Alberta
|
Dan Zaid, APR
North Vancouver, British Columbia
"I congratulate all of the APR candidates who have successfully completed our rigorous yearlong examination process," said Alex Sévigny, PhD, APR, Chief Examiner, CPRS National Council on Accreditation. "To earn the highly valued APR designation, they had to display their professional excellence, as well as their ethical knowledge and experience, all while applying the communications body of knowledge. I am pleased to welcome them into our Accredited community of ethical, strategic communicators. "
First granted in 1969 as a measurement of competence and personal achievement in the field of public relations, the APR designation is now an internationally recognized symbol of the highest global standard of excellence in the industry. To achieve accredited status, candidates undergo rigorous evaluation of the skills, experience, and strategic thinking necessary to practice public relations at the highest level. They must also demonstrate thorough understanding of the ethical practice of public relations and adhere to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards.
This year's APR cohort will be honoured by their peers on the first day of the CPRS 'At the Heart' National Conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba, June 5-7, 2022.
Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.
Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Canadian Public Relations Society - National.
SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society
For further information: Sara Rafuse, Executive Director, CPRS at (416) 662-1364 or [email protected] or Jeffrey Newland, Communications Manager at [email protected]
Share this article