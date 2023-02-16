MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Canadian Pacific (CP) Rail have ratified a new two-year contract.

"Rail workers, just like workers in many sectors across Canada, are bargaining in particularly challenging conditions right now," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "The members of the 101-R bargaining committee remained focused and committed to achieving a fair agreement for their membership. I applaud them for their work and look forward to their continued efforts to improve working conditions for their members in the future."

Approximately 1,200 members from British Columbia to Quebec, who provide maintenance service and safety inspections to locomotives and freight cars and produce track and freight car/locomotive components, voted to ratify the new agreement which includes gains to group benefit maximums, enhancements to job security allowances and significant increases to shift premiums.

"From the onset, the company demanded significant concessions from the union," Rick Raso, President of Unifor Local 101. "While successfully fighting back concessions we are also able to secure the doubling of the shift premium. This is a significant victory. This type of increase has not occurred in decades."

The new contract will expire December 31, 2024.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

