The Neptune Sofa demonstrates Cozey's continued mission of providing innovative solutions to common furniture problems and the overall home goods purchasing experience by simplifying it at every consumer touch point. The Neptune, like all Cozey products, is easy to assemble, ships quickly and can adapt to the changing needs of its user by day - and now at bedtime.

"Using Cozey's unique user-centric ethos, The Neptune Sofa was designed to seamlessly blend into your life, transforming effortlessly from day to night," says Evan Clabots, VP of Product Development & Innovation at Cozey. "Most sofa beds are big and clunky; we wanted to revolutionize the sofa-bed experience. With Neptune, we've blended comfort with innovation, function with style, to create another modular furniture option that caters to your lifestyle and space."

The Neptune features two distinct modules: sleeper units and non-sleeper units, including a storage seat module, corner seat module, sleeper seat module, and storage ottoman. The modules provide a massive library of sizes and configurations so customers can customize The Neptune to meet their unique preferences and needs. From 1-seater sleeper options to 12 piece sectional arrangements - if customers can dream it, they can design it.

Other key features include:

Smooth transition from sofa to bed

Easy reconfiguration

Fully integrated smart storage space

Unparalleled comfort

Available in four colours (Slate, Fog, Leaf, Latte)

Pricing ranges from $870 CAD for one module to $4,600 CAD for sectional options. Pricing for popular configurations includes:

Configuration Storage Only With Sleeper 2-Seater $1,430 $2,090 3-Seater $1,990 $2,095 3x1 Sectional $2,325 $2,655 3x2 Sectional $3,445 $3,775

Find full pricing information here .

The Neptune Sofa is available online now across Canada and the US or can be purchased at Cozey's first ever brick and mortar store, located in Toronto at 1026 Queen St West (Queen & Ossington).

About Cozey

Cozey is revolutionizing the furniture industry with its focus on customer-centric design, quality, and innovation. Driven by a mission to make innovative, adaptable, and timeless furniture accessible to everyone, Cozey has quickly become a leading name in the North American furniture marketplace. At the heart of Cozey's mission is the well-being and satisfaction of their community—customers, employees, and partners alike. Giving back remains an integral part of their purpose, reinforcing their commitment to fostering a supportive and engaged community.

Learn more at cozey.ca .

