TORONTO, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Cozey, a leader in home living and furniture solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first retail store, strategically located at 1026 Queen West, near the lively corner of Queen and Ossington on March 14th, 2024. The new 3,600-square-foot brick and mortar space marks a major milestone in Cozey's expansion from an online retailer to a physical presence in the furniture market. "Opening in West Queen West isn't just about finding the right location; it's about embedding ourselves in the community and contributing to the local vibrancy and economy",Mentions Frederic Aube, CEO and founder of Cozey.

Combining Online Convenience and In-Store Experience

The Toronto location is part of Cozey's strategy to blend the ease of online shopping with the benefits of in-store experiences; an immersive environment that encourages exploration plus the ability to sit, for the first time, on Cozey's expanding line of sofas and chairs, and experience the living room tables and storage products such as wall shelves and credenzas. "The Cozey store isn't just a showroom – it's an interactive space that brings our online community to life. Here, you can touch, feel, and see how our designs transform spaces," adds Frédéric. Designed to be fully accessible and pet-friendly, the store reflects Cozey's commitment to inclusivity and its core values of putting people first and fostering accessibility innovation, simplicity, and adaptability.

Nationwide Retail Expansion Strategy

As Cozey unveils its first flagship location, it concurrently sets in motion a Canada-wide pop-up store initiative aimed at spanning multiple key cities throughout 2024. Starting with Quartier Dix30 on Montreal's south shore, the pop-up will operate from March to April, offering a condensed yet comprehensive Cozey experience akin to the Toronto flagship. This allows visitors to personally try out Cozey's array of products before making a purchase. "Through our pop-up strategy, we're gauging interest and gathering insights on the retail impact in various Canadian cities. This will guide us in determining prime locations for future flagship stores across the country," elaborates Frédéric Aube, CEO and founder of Cozey.

About Cozey

Cozey is revolutionizing the furniture industry with its focus on customer-centric design, quality, and innovation. With a mission to make convenient, elegant, and accessible furniture available to everyone, Cozey has quickly become a leading name in the North-American furniture marketplace.

Opening Details:

Location: 1026 Queen West, Toronto, ON

1026 Queen West, Opening Date: March 14 th, 2024

We look forward to welcoming you to our store and embarking on this exciting journey together.

