Coway Launches the Bidetmega 400S and 500S in Canada; Redefining Customized Comfort with Tailored Cleaning Options

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Coway , a leading wellness tech company, introduced the Bidetmega 400S and 500S to its Canadian portfolio of award-winning products, offering a modern solution for enhancing bathroom hygiene and comfort. Designed to bring a new level of personalization and innovation to everyday routines, these bidets combine advanced cleaning technology, user-friendly features, and contemporary design to elevate the bathroom experience.

The new bidets feature Coway's i-wave cleaning technology, a multi-stage wash care system that customizes water pressure, motion, and spray patterns to suit each user's preferences. Different modes further personalize the cleaning experience, including a thorough 3-stage wash and a consistent 1-stage wash for targeted Rear and Front settings. Additional modes enhance the experience with options, including a Move button that adjusts the nozzle for a comprehensive and soothing clean, an Air+ button to boost cleaning power with bubbles, and a Wide button for a gentle clean.

With hygiene at the cornerstone of its design, the Bidetmega 400S and 500S come equipped with Triple Hygiene Care, which combines Coway's WaterShield™ misting (an automatic spray that prevents the buildup of contaminants in the toilet bowl) with an auto-cleaning nozzle and a UV light cleaning nozzle for unparalleled cleanliness. The Bidetmega 500S further ensures a fresh, hygienic bathroom environment with its auto-close lid that helps contain air particles and an integrated deodorizer to neutralize odors.

The Bidetmega 400S and 500S combine innovative features with intuitive functionality. A sleek, wireless remote control offers easy operation and can be mounted on a stand or wall for accessibility. Both models feature a tankless design that delivers instantly heated, adjustable water for uninterrupted warmth while offering exceptional energy efficiency. Additional comforts include a heated seat with customizable temperature options, memory profiles for up to two users, a built-in air dryer with four temperature settings, and an eco-mode for further energy savings when not in use. For nighttime convenience, a built-in nightlight ensures easy navigation in the dark.

The Bidetmega 400S ($939 CAD) and Bidetmega 500S ($1,099 CAD) are available in round and elongated versions, providing compatibility with a range of toilet bowl shapes. To learn more about Coway or to purchase in Canada, visit https://cowaymega.ca/ or Amazon .

SOURCE Coway

