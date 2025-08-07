Coway Expands Award-Winning Airmega Line in Canada With Launch of Its Most Compact and Affordable Purifier Yet: The Airmega 50

The brand's newest purifier brings powerful, 360° air cleaning to personal spaces

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Coway , the leading wellness tech company, introduced the Airmega 50 to its Canadian portfolio of award-winning products: its most compact and affordable air purifier to date. Designed to meet rising demand for wellness products in small homes and offices, the Airmega 50 combines award-winning performance with a minimalist, space-saving design that's perfect for desks, dorm rooms, or nurseries.

Demand for small air purifiers is growing as consumers seek personal, portable solutions for cleaner air wherever they live, work, or relax. This is especially crucial during summer allergy and wildfire season, as some parts of Canada are experiencing the worst fires in three decades, and air pollution is soaring. Coway's previous launch in this category, the slightly larger Airmega 100 , sold out twice and tripled sales year-over-year in the U.S. The Airmega 50 builds on that momentum with a powerful 360° filtration system, ultra-quiet operation, and budget-friendly $126 CAD price point.

The Airmega 50 delivers robust performance, cleaning areas of up to 500 square feet in one hour. It operates in whisper-quiet Sleep Mode at 18.4 decibels, quieter than a library, making it ideal for bedrooms, video calls, and gaming rooms. Standing just 32.26 centimeters tall, the compact, cylindrical design fits easily on desktops, bedside tables, or shelves. Its sensor detects fine particles including pet dander, bacteria, mold and more, removing 99.999% of ultra-fine particles down to 0.01 micros, smaller than most viruses.

Key features:

Real-Time Air Quality Indicator : A simple, color-coded display keeps users informed of indoor air quality at a glance.

: A simple, color-coded display keeps users informed of indoor air quality at a glance. Long-Lasting Filter : Unlike other compact purifiers, the Airmega 50's filter only needs to be replaced once every eight months, saving time and replacement costs.

: Unlike other compact purifiers, the Airmega 50's filter only needs to be replaced once every eight months, saving time and replacement costs. User-Friendly Design : A filter replacement indicator removes the guesswork for maintenance, while the control panel lock ensures safety around children and pets.

: A filter replacement indicator removes the guesswork for maintenance, while the control panel lock ensures safety around children and pets. Whisper-Quiet Sleep Mode & Nightlight: Provides gentle illumination that won't disrupt rest, with Sleep Mode turning off all lighting and operating at just 18.4 dB(A).

The Airmega 50 ($126 CAD) is available now in White. To learn more about Coway or to purchase in Canada, visit Coway Airmega or Amazon .

