Coway's New Airmega 350 & Airmega 450 Feature Breakthrough HyperVortex™ Filtration System

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Coway , a leading wellness tech company, launched the Airmega 350 and Airmega 450 , a sleek cylindrical air purifier delivering powerful, personalized air purification, in Canada.

The new purifiers join Coway's award-winning lineup and feature the new 3-in-1 customizable filter (Fresh Starter+, Allergen+, or Intense Smoke+) system, with replacements only needed once a year. The Airmega 350 delivers a complete air change every hour in spaces up to 245 square meters, the size of a single family home or large office, with the Airmega 450 covering up to 305 square meters, comparable to a large family home. Both models capture 99.999% of nano-sized particles down to 0.01 microns, effectively removing allergens, bacteria, mold, and viruses.

The Airmega 350 and 450's features include:

HyperVortex™ filtration system : Optimizes airflow, minimizes airflow loss, and reduces noise. Eagle Vane Design: Provides consistent airflow and performance. Vortex Generator Fan: Maximizes airflow and enhances circulation. Dimple Duct Technology: Reduces air resistance, allowing smoother air intake while minimizing air loss.

: Optimizes airflow, minimizes airflow loss, and reduces noise. Real-Time Air Quality Indicator (AQI): Changes color to show the space's real-time air quality: Good (Blue), Moderate (Green), Unhealthy (Yellow), Very Unhealthy (Red).

Both offer auto air purification, a dust-resistant grill (prevents build up on the intake grill to ensure efficiency), and a night light, control lock, and mute mode to enhance convenience and safety for families. Additionally, the laser particle sensor is designed to accurately detect and measure the concentration of particulate matter in the air such as dust, allergens, smoke, etc. The Airmega 350 is capable of detecting PM 10 while the Airmega 450 is capable of detecting PM 10, 2.5, and 1.

Additional key convenience features include:

User-Friendly Filter Replacement : Easily swap filters through the side panel without flipping the unit.

: Easily swap filters through the side panel without flipping the unit. Modern and Intuitive Touchscreen Panel : Provides intuitive control.

: Provides intuitive control. Light Sensor & Sleep Mode : Detects ambient light levels and, when set to Auto Mode, enters Sleep Mode after three minutes of darkness. In Sleep Mode, purifiers operate quietly.

: Detects ambient light levels and, when set to Auto Mode, enters Sleep Mode after three minutes of darkness. In Sleep Mode, purifiers operate quietly. Built-in wheels (Airmega 450 only) and discreet handles

The Airmega 350 ($529 CAD) and Airmega 450 ($779 CAD) are available in beige and white. To learn more about Coway or to purchase in Canada, visit https://cowaymega.ca/ or Amazon.

