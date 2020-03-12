COVID-19: The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation postpones its spring events

MONTREAL, March 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Considering the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and on the wise advice of the CHU Sainte-Justine experts and public health authorities, the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation informs that it is postponing all of its spring events to a later date.

The Foundation is taking all necessary preventive measures to limit the risk of spreading the virus. New dates will be communicated as soon as possible.



More than ever, Sainte-Justine families are relying on the community's support. The Foundation invites the public to keep on donating: www.fondationstejustine.org/en

About the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation's mission is to engage the community and supportthe CHU Sainte-Justine in its pursuit of excellence and its commitment to providing children and mothers with one of the highest levels of healthcare in the world, now and in the future. fondationstejustine.org

SOURCE CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

For further information: Delphine Brodeur, Executive Vice-President, Donors Engagement and Strategic Deployment, 514 345-4931, ext. 4356, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.fondation-sainte-justine.org/fr/

