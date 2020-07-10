MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal is announcing that all Accès Montréal offices, including permit counters, will reopen to the public on Monday, July 13. It is strongly recommended that residents make an appointment to have access to permit counters in order to avoid line-ups. Since schedules and procedures may vary by borough, the city is asking residents to visit montreal.ca to check the opening hours before heading to the Accès Montréal office and permit counter in their borough. If they cannot find the information they are looking for on the website, they can call 311.

In the current health situation, the city reminds the population that it offers many convenient, fast and secure online services that residents can access from the comfort of home.

Compliance with hygiene measures

In all of its actions, the city is following the recommendations issued by local public health authorities. During the current pandemic, additional measures have been put in place in Accès Montréal offices to ensure that health guidelines are followed, including physical distancing rules. The measures are displayed on the premises.

Montréal wishes to remind the public that preventing infections is everyone's responsibility and is asking the population to follow public health recommendations. Stay home if you are not feeling well. If you have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, consult a health professional immediately. Before going to the doctor or to a healthcare facility, please call 1-877-644-4545.

