COVID-19 - Many services resume at Montréal libraries beginning July 27

MONTRÉAL, July 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In compliance with current health standards, Montréal announces that many services will resume at municipal libraries on July 27.

Residents can now access shelves to borrow items. The public will also be able to use computer stations and seats under certain conditions. Gradually, the libraries will also launch a program of activities adapted to health standards.

Most collections can be consulted at the library except for newspapers and magazines. However, members can borrow magazines.

As decreed by the gouvernement du Québec, wearing a face covering is mandatory in all libraries and each of them will determine the maximum number of people they can allow in at one time.

History

On March 13, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Montréal had closed several of its facilities, including libraries. The public was encouraged to use municipal libraries' digital services.

As the situation evolved, Montréal allowed members to return loans to libraries' outdoor chutes beginning June 15. On June 22, the libraries began progressively reopening. Contactless returns and picking up reservations about which members had been notified were authorized. Members could also borrow new items.

Shelves, computer stations and printers were not accessible to users during the first weeks of reopening.

Construction

Please note that due to construction or special issues, some libraries are closed or will offer limited service. Visit bibliomontreal.com (in French) for more information.

