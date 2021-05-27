MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today the Lancet Respiratory Medicine published the results of the Montreal Heart Institute's (MHI) COLCORONA study on the prevention of morbidity and mortality related to COVID-19. Pharmascience Inc., one of the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical companies, has supported this study since its inception.

"Pharmascience is proud to have supported Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif and his team at the MHI Research Centre COLCORONA study and would like to congratulate them on their remarkable contribution to the fight against COVID-19, and to the important field of drug repurposing " said Pharmascience Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Goodman. We are also proud to associate ourselves with this landmark trial made possible by the support of the Quebec Government and international funding bodies such as the Gates Foundation and the US National Institutes of Health. It was a privilege for Pharmascience to contribute to such an endeavor."

Innovation

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the need for Canada's healthcare system to further explore the potential of already approved pharmaceuticals such as colchicine, a drug that has been used successfully for decades to treat gout and familial Mediterranean fever. More recently, another repurposed colchicine indication in cardiovascular diseases has been studied through a separate clinical trial, COLCOT, and is under review by Health Canada.

The COLCORONA Trial demonstrated that it is possible to reduce hospitalization rates due to COVID-19 with very low toxicity, with a 30-day course of colchicine 0,5mg, a well know and affordable agent.

"By supporting therapeutic trials such as COLCORONA, Pharmascience aims to improve patient care by finding new uses for existing and established drugs that can be made available at affordable prices," said Dr. Goodman. "Such projects are perfectly in line with our commitment to further therapeutic advances through responsible social entrepreneurship."

Accessibility

Repurposed generic drugs are far more affordable than developing new agents. This makes them an attractive, cost-effective option for drug insurance programs, which constantly face sustainability issues.

"Unfortunately, very few pharmaceutical manufacturers endeavor to repurpose existing drugs because of inherent regulatory and commercial disincentives," said Dr. Goodman. Generic drugs are usually not patented, making companies reluctant to sponsor new research because there is no guarantee that their additional investments will be recovered. Pharmascience decided to take this risk in the best interest of patients, given the dramatic circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We will need help from governments to develop innovative approval and reimbursement frameworks that recognize this form of innovation so this work can become self-sustaining," said Dr. Goodman.

About Pharmascience Inc.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc., is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec. With its head office located in Montreal and its 1,400 employees, Pharmascience Inc. is a private pharmaceutical company with deep roots in Canada, and whose global reach spans across more than 50 countries. Ranked 56th among the top 100 Canadian investors in research and development (R&D) thanks to $38,5 million investment in 2019, Pharmascience Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers of generic drugs in the country.

