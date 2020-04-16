COVID-19 Important Updates - VIA Rail Extends the Suspension of the Ocean

MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In light of the evolving situation with regards to COVID-19, effective immediately, VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) extends the suspension of the Ocean (Montréal-Halifax), until further notice.

SERVICES

ROUTES SERVICES Québec City-Montréal-Ottawa 22* and 39* Montréal-Ottawa-Fallowfield 39* and 22* Toronto-Kingston-Montréal 66* and 63* Toronto-Kingston- Ottawa 53* and 44* Toronto- London-Windsor 72* and 75* Toronto-London- Sarnia 87* and 84* Senneterre-Jonquière One round trip per week Sudbury-White River One round trip per week Winnipeg-Churchill All trains are operating The Ocean (Montréal-Halifax) Suspended until further notice The Canadian (Toronto-Vancouver) Suspended until June 1, 2020 Prince Rupert-Prince George-Jasper

* Some stops have been added on some trains. This information is subject to change without notice.

IN OUR CALL CENTRES

VIA Rail recognizes that during this time of uncertainty and interrupted incomes for some, customers may prefer to cancel upcoming trips in order to receive a refund. To facilitate cancellations and refunds, we've extended our cancellation policy to include all travel through October 31, 2020, to allow passengers to cancel their upcoming reservations autonomously online at any time prior to departure and receive a full refund in addition to not incurring any service charges, regardless of when the ticket was purchased.

Alternatively, customers may contact the VIA Customer Centre by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1 888 VIA-RAIL (1 888 842-7245), TTY 1 800 268-9503 (hearing impaired). Due to the current situation related to COVID-19, the VIA Customer Centre is open 9:00 to 17:00, Monday through Friday and it may take some time to speak with an agent due to a reduction in staff.

REMINDER

VIA Rail is adjusting its operations and deploying a strict protocol of sanitary measures on board its trains, in its stations, maintenance centres and call centres in response to the pandemic and in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Furthermore, we constantly remind our passengers and employees of the importance of following the recommendations of the public health authorities, to stay at home, avoid non-essential travel, practice physical distancing as much as possible, and to rigorously follow good hygiene practices (to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, to cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of their arm and to avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth without first washing their hands).

We continue to monitor the developments of COVID-19 and we remain in close contact with public health authorities and the federal and provincial governments.

The most recent updates are available on our website.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded five Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

VIA RAIL CANADA WILL BE PUBLISHING REGULAR MEDIA UPDATES TO KEEP ITS CUSTOMERS AS WELL AS THE GENERAL PUBLIC INFORMED ABOUT ITS RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC. PLEASE VISIT OUR MEDIA CENTRE TO GET THE LATEST INFORMATION

Suivez VIA Rail

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook viarailcanada

Instagram @viarailcanada

VIA : Le blogue



SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For further information: Source : Ben Marc Diendéré, chef, Affaires publiques et communications, VIA Rail Canada; Information : Marie-Anna Murat, Relations médias, VIA Rail Canada, 1 877 393 8787, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.viarail.ca/

